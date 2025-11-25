HVAC Rooftop Units Market 2033: Carrier & Daikin’s Market Strategies

The global HVAC rooftop units market was valued at USD 47,120.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 77,200.9 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is fueled by the increasing need for cost-efficient and energy-saving heating and cooling systems across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

As businesses and homeowners continue prioritizing energy savings, advanced rooftop HVAC units have become more attractive due to their centralized functionality, compact installation, and simplified maintenance. Regulatory initiatives promoting low-GWP refrigerants and sustainable building practices are further accelerating the transition toward next-generation HVAC technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 41.3% revenue share in 2024.

China is forecast to grow at a strong CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2033.

By application, the industrial segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over the same period.

By equipment type, the heat pump segment is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

Based on capacity, the 3–7 tons segment is also expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 47,120.9 Million

USD 47,120.9 Million 2033 Market Size Projection: USD 77,200.9 Million

USD 77,200.9 Million CAGR (2025–2033): 5.7%

5.7% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Key HVAC Rooftop Units Company Insights

Major industry players include Carrier and DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD:

Carrier provides smart, sustainable building and cold chain solutions, including HVAC, refrigeration, ventilation, and building automation systems. The company operates through 51 manufacturing facilities and 39 R&D centers globally and owns brands such as Kidde, LenelS2, Edwards, Automated Logic, and Carrier Global Corporation.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures and sells air conditioning systems and chemical products, operating through 313 consolidated subsidiaries worldwide. Its portfolio includes heat pumps, heating systems, hot water systems, packaged AC units, and large-scale air conditioning solutions for plants, offices, and industrial facilities.

Leading HVAC Rooftop Unit Companies

These companies hold the largest market share and influence overall market direction:

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Danfoss

Lennox International Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Trane

SAMSUNG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujitsu

AAON

Captive Aire

Addison HVAC

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Conclusion

The HVAC rooftop units market is positioned for steady expansion, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient climate control solutions and increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainability. With strong adoption in the Asia Pacific region and growing interest in advanced equipment types such as heat pumps, the industry is shifting toward smarter, environmentally responsible systems. As major manufacturers continue to innovate and expand their product portfolios, the market is expected to maintain consistent growth through 2033.