Skin Boosters Market Grows with Rise in Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Care

Posted on 2025-11-25 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global skin boosters market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. Skin boosters consist of micro-injections containing hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals delivered into the epidermis to improve hydration, rejuvenation, and overall skin radiance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the global skin boosters market, accounting for a 29.5% share in 2024.
  • The U.S. held the largest revenue share within the region, representing 72.8% of the North American market.
  • By type, the mesotherapy segment led the market with a 54.6% share in 2024.
  • By ingredient, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based boosters accounted for 54.9% of the global revenue.
  • Medical spas were the leading end-use segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 1.36 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.82 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2030):0%
  • North America: Largest regional market
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Market growth is driven by evolving beauty standards globally, increased affordability of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, rising regulatory approvals for innovative skin boosters, and the expanding demand for aesthetic solutions among the aging population.

The increasing shift toward minimally invasive cosmetic procedures continues to fuel demand, as consumers seek safer alternatives to surgical options. The preference for nonsurgical treatments is reinforced by concerns over surgical risks such as scarring, complications, and extended recovery times.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is a major driver of demand. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the global population aged 65+ rose from 5.5% in 1974 to 10.3% in 2024 and is expected to reach 20.7% by 2074. The population aged 80+ is increasing even more rapidly. As aging signs like wrinkles, volume loss, and skin sagging become more prevalent, the demand for aesthetic treatments—including skin boosters—continues to grow.

Order a free sample PDF of the Skin Boosters Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Skin Boosters Company Insights
Leading companies are expanding their portfolios through product innovation, regional expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Market leaders such as Galderma and Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie) often acquire emerging players to strengthen their competitive position, widen their product offerings, and enhance technological capabilities.

Key Skin Boosters Companies:

  • AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan)
  • Galderma
  • Sinclair
  • Merz Pharma
  • Teoxane
  • Medytox, Inc.
  • PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.
  • VAIM Co., Ltd.
  • Bloomage Biotechnology
  • IBSA Farmaceutici Italia Srl
  • Dexlevo Co., Ltd.
  • LINKUS GLOBAL Co., Ltd.
  • ExoCoBio Inc.

Conclusion
Overall, the skin boosters market is positioned for strong expansion through 2030, supported by rising aesthetic awareness, advancements in minimally invasive technologies, and a growing aging population seeking effective rejuvenation solutions. Strategic collaborations, financing options, and innovative product launches are further accelerating market adoption, making skin boosters one of the most dynamic segments in the global aesthetic industry.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution