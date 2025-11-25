Skin Boosters Market Grows with Rise in Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Care

The global skin boosters market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. Skin boosters consist of micro-injections containing hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals delivered into the epidermis to improve hydration, rejuvenation, and overall skin radiance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global skin boosters market, accounting for a 29.5% share in 2024.

The U.S. held the largest revenue share within the region, representing 72.8% of the North American market.

By type, the mesotherapy segment led the market with a 54.6% share in 2024.

By ingredient, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based boosters accounted for 54.9% of the global revenue.

Medical spas were the leading end-use segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.36 Billion

USD 1.36 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.82 Billion

USD 2.82 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 0%

0% North America: Largest regional market

Largest regional market Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Market growth is driven by evolving beauty standards globally, increased affordability of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, rising regulatory approvals for innovative skin boosters, and the expanding demand for aesthetic solutions among the aging population.

The increasing shift toward minimally invasive cosmetic procedures continues to fuel demand, as consumers seek safer alternatives to surgical options. The preference for nonsurgical treatments is reinforced by concerns over surgical risks such as scarring, complications, and extended recovery times.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is a major driver of demand. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the global population aged 65+ rose from 5.5% in 1974 to 10.3% in 2024 and is expected to reach 20.7% by 2074. The population aged 80+ is increasing even more rapidly. As aging signs like wrinkles, volume loss, and skin sagging become more prevalent, the demand for aesthetic treatments—including skin boosters—continues to grow.

Key Skin Boosters Company Insights

Leading companies are expanding their portfolios through product innovation, regional expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Market leaders such as Galderma and Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie) often acquire emerging players to strengthen their competitive position, widen their product offerings, and enhance technological capabilities.

Key Skin Boosters Companies:

AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan)

Galderma

Sinclair

Merz Pharma

Teoxane

Medytox, Inc.

PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.

VAIM Co., Ltd.

Bloomage Biotechnology

IBSA Farmaceutici Italia Srl

Dexlevo Co., Ltd.

LINKUS GLOBAL Co., Ltd.

ExoCoBio Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the skin boosters market is positioned for strong expansion through 2030, supported by rising aesthetic awareness, advancements in minimally invasive technologies, and a growing aging population seeking effective rejuvenation solutions. Strategic collaborations, financing options, and innovative product launches are further accelerating market adoption, making skin boosters one of the most dynamic segments in the global aesthetic industry.

