Visitor Registration Opens for International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, Showcasing Over 1.25M Pieces

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — Visitor registration is now open for International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, one of Japan’s largest and most influential jewellery trade shows. The event is scheduled to take place from January 14-17, 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight.

IJT 2026 stands out as a premier sourcing destination, welcoming professionals to discover an expansive display of over 1.25 million jewellery pieces. The event will bring together an expected 620 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors from across the globe, offering a comprehensive platform for networking and business development. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products, including diamond jewellery, gemstone jewellery, pearls, gold, silver, and loose stones.

Building on the remarkable achievements of the 2025 show series—which attracted record attendance, generated robust business opportunities, and showcased the industry’s most innovative creations—this event marks the beginning of RX Japan’s annual trio of jewellery trade shows. The International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026 enters its 37th edition, renowned for its longstanding reputation and influence across Japan and Asia’s jewellery market. This will be followed by the 30th edition of International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) in May and the 14th edition of International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT Autumn) in October.

This series is strategically scheduled to align with Japan’s key retail cycles, providing consistent touchpoints for the jewellery industry throughout the year. This structure is designed to maximise buyer engagement and support exhibitors with valuable seasonal sales opportunities.

Visitors of IJT 2026 will benefit from access to a premium sourcing environment, connecting them with leading manufacturers and suppliers from Japan and Asia. The show is trusted by industry professionals as the go-to venue for discovering new products, identifying market trends, and forging valuable business partnerships.

Professionals in the jewellery industry, including retailers, wholesalers, and designers, are encouraged to secure their attendance. Register now to be part of this exciting industry event and explore an unmatched selection of jewellery.

Visit International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) to explore event details: https://bit.ly/IJT2026RXRegistration.