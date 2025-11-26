Hot Melt Adhesives Market Grows with Demand from Packaging Industry

The global hot melt adhesives market size was valued at USD 9.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of hot melt adhesives in the packaging industry. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and rising logistics activities—especially in the food & beverage segment—further strengthen market demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific hot melt adhesives market dominated the global landscape with a 51.7% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American market in 2024.

By product, the Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.3% in 2024.

By application, the packaging segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.08 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.65 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.3%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

In addition, rising sustainability concerns have encouraged industries to shift toward hot melt adhesives due to their lower Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions compared to solvent-based options. These adhesives comply with evolving regulatory standards while appealing to consumers seeking environmentally friendly solutions. Technological advancements in polymer-based adhesive formulations are also improving bonding strength, durability, and temperature resistance, expanding usage across automotive, construction, electronics, and nonwoven hygiene products.

Growth in emerging economies—particularly in the Asia Pacific region—is further accelerating market expansion. Rapid industrialization, increasing urban development, and growing consumer purchasing power have stimulated product demand across automotive, building materials, and manufacturing sectors. Manufacturers are also integrating automated production systems, where hot melt adhesives play a key role in improving operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Ongoing R&D investments continue to support the development of advanced adhesive solutions tailored to specific industrial requirements. As end-use industries increasingly prioritize performance, efficiency, and sustainability, the demand for innovative hot melt adhesives continues to rise. These factors collectively indicate sustained growth potential for the hot melt adhesives market in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Hot Melt Adhesives Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Hot Melt Adhesives Company Insights

Leading companies in the global hot melt adhesives industry include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Dow, Sika AG, and Jowat SE. These players focus on product innovation, R&D advancements, sustainability initiatives, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their competitive standing. Companies also emphasize customized solutions and enhanced distribution networks to address diverse market needs across construction, automotive, packaging, and industrial applications.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA remains a prominent player offering a broad portfolio of adhesives, sealants, and coatings for both industrial and consumer applications, supported by strong innovation and sustainability commitments.

Dow provides an extensive range of plastics, performance materials, and coatings, with a strong focus on sustainable solutions for key industries such as packaging, mobility, and infrastructure.

Key Hot Melt Adhesives Companies

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

B. Fuller Company

Dow

Sika AG

Jowat SE

Evonik Industries AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tex Year Industries Inc

Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG

3M

Conclusion

The hot melt adhesives market is set for steady growth driven by expanding packaging needs, strong e-commerce penetration, sustainability adoption, and advancements in adhesive technologies. With Asia Pacific leading global demand and key players focusing on innovation and eco-friendly formulations, the industry is expected to witness consistent development across diverse applications through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.