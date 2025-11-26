Identity and Access Management Market Surges with Cybersecurity Demand

The global identity and access management (IAM) in healthcare market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing concerns around data security, stringent regulatory requirements, and the heightened need to safeguard patient information to maintain confidentiality and safety.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market with a 38.80% share in 2024.

By component, software solutions dominated with a 66.81% share in 2024.

The cloud deployment segment accounted for 67.54% of the market in 2024.

By type, the provisioning segment held the largest share at 30.48% in 2024.

Hospitals & clinics emerged as the leading end users with 42.93% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.63 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.26 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.5%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Growing adoption of cloud-based IAM solutions, along with increasing emphasis on regulatory compliance for data protection, continues to support market expansion. The scalability and flexibility of cloud IAM solutions allow healthcare organizations to adjust to dynamic user demands while ensuring secure access. As healthcare systems evolve with advanced technologies—including biometrics, multifactor authentication, IoT, big data, and AI—the need for robust IAM systems grows stronger. These solutions play a crucial role in securing sensitive patient information and mitigating risks of cybersecurity threats.

IAM integration within healthcare IT infrastructure enhances operational efficiency by automating user identity workflows such as provisioning, authentication, and authorization. This integration enables seamless access to patient data across applications, improving clinical decision-making and coordination of care. Technological advancements—including intelligent sensors, digital networking, radiofrequency systems, and innovative medical technologies like robotic pills—further contribute to the growing demand for secure and efficient identity management.

Market players are increasingly focusing on technology-driven product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2023, LexisNexis Risk Solutions introduced LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights, offering granular individual-level SDoH data to support improved healthcare outcomes, population health management, and clinical research initiatives.

Key Identity and Access Management in Healthcare Companies

Leading companies shaping the global IAM in healthcare market include:

Veritis Group Inc.

Fortra, LLC

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

Ping Identity

Imprivata, Inc.

IBM

Okta, Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Delinea

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The identity and access management in healthcare market is witnessing rapid expansion driven by the rising need for secure, compliant, and efficient patient data management. With the growing penetration of cloud technologies, advanced authentication tools, and integration of AI and IoT within healthcare systems, IAM solutions are becoming essential for protecting sensitive information and enhancing operational workflows. As healthcare organizations continue to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, the demand for robust IAM platforms will accelerate significantly in the coming years.

