Power Tools Market 2030: The Shift to Ergonomic and User-Friendly Designs

The global power tools market was valued at USD 32.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 54.50 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. As governments worldwide continue to invest in large-scale infrastructure development, the demand for power tools used across construction activities is expected to rise steadily over the coming years.

These initiatives are likely to spur substantial investments in non-residential construction, further strengthening the outlook for power tools. The U.S. market dominated with an 86.4% share in 2024, supported by continuous growth in construction, the increasing popularity of DIY activities, and greater adoption of power tools across industrial and manufacturing sectors. Overall, U.S. demand is anticipated to remain strong, fueled by multiple end-use industries and expanding consumer engagement.

Cordless power tools are gaining widespread traction among both professionals and consumers. Battery-operated tools—including impact drivers, hammer drills, crimpers, circular saws, and impact wrenches—are increasingly favored for their portability, versatility, and suitability for applications such as construction, maintenance, metalworking, sanding, and welding. Tools powered by lithium-ion batteries continue to see accelerated adoption and are expected to replace traditional Ni-Cd and Ni-MH battery-operated tools due to superior performance, lighter weight, and longer life cycles.

Technological innovation remains a key factor shaping market growth. Manufacturers are developing enhanced, high-efficiency products to meet evolving customer needs. For example, Dewalt’s Flexvolt battery system automatically adjusts voltage based on the attached tool, eliminating the need for manual power adjustments when switching between corded tool functions. Alongside these innovations, the rising demand for cordless tools—valued for mobility and independence from external power sources—is expected to further propel market expansion. In addition, increasing household applications and the recovery of industrial sectors are projected to support market momentum through 2030.

Order a free sample PDF of the Power Tools Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 35.6% in 2024.

The U.S. power tools market is growing due to strong aerospace, construction, and automotive industries.

The drills segment led the market in 2024 with 32.9% revenue share and is expected to maintain leadership during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment represented 62.1% of the market in 2024.

The electric mode of operation dominated with around 66.0% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 32.95 Billion

USD 32.95 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.50 Billion

USD 54.50 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.4%

9.4% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Power Tools Company Insights

Leading players in the power tools industry include Atlas Copco and Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB manufactures power equipment, compressors, and industrial machinery.

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. produces and markets power tools under major brands such as HIKOKI, Metabo HPT, and Metabo.

Emerging competitors include Stanley Black & Decker and Hilti Corporation.

Stanley Black & Decker offers hand and power tools, fastening systems, industrial equipment, and technology solutions across sectors including infrastructure, oil & gas, security, and healthcare.

Hilti Corporation focuses on the development, manufacturing, and servicing of advanced technological equipment and solutions.

Key Power Tools Companies

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Atlas Copco

Hilti Corporation

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The power tools market is poised for sustained growth through 2030, driven by strong global infrastructure development, expanding industrial applications, and rising consumer engagement in DIY and home improvement activities. Technological advancements—particularly in cordless and battery-efficient tools—are reshaping product innovation and accelerating adoption across both commercial and household settings. With Asia Pacific leading in market share and the U.S. demonstrating robust sectoral demand, the industry is positioned for continued expansion, supported by evolving user needs and rapid advancements in power tool performance and efficiency.