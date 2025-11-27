Immunohistochemistry Market Expands with Growth in Cancer Diagnostics

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market size was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing adoption of automation and machine learning in IHC procedures, along with the introduction of technologically advanced IHC solutions, is expected to significantly propel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global immunohistochemistry market with a 37.77% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market continues to grow due to rising research activities and strong investments in advanced diagnostic technologies.

By product, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2024.

In application, the diagnostics segment held over 68.6% revenue share in 2024, highlighting its critical role in disease detection.

By end use, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories dominated, representing over 70.4% of the total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.40 billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 3.50 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.93%

Leading Region (2024): North America

Advancements in IHC protocols have raised demand across diagnostic applications. The increasing number of product approvals and the launch of next-generation IHC systems are further boosting market growth. Companies are actively creating platforms that reflect the latest technological innovations while aligning with laboratory workflow requirements.

A key example is the launch of intelliPATH+ by Biocare Medical in December 2023, an upgraded version of its intelliPATH FLX staining system. Designed with extensive user feedback and technological enhancements, intelliPATH+ is a fully open system offering improved flexibility, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy. Such developments highlight the industry’s shift toward automation-driven and high-precision IHC processes.

Advanced techniques like multiplexed IHC are gaining traction, enabling multiparametric analysis from a single tissue segment using mass spectrometric detection. This addresses limitations of fluorescence-based methods and continues to accelerate market revenue. Additionally, the growing global geriatric population is expected to significantly elevate the prevalence of age-related diseases, thereby contributing to rising IHC adoption. Techniques such as RT-PCR, immunohistochemistry, and electron microscopy have also been instrumental in understanding infections like SARS-CoV-2, reinforcing IHC’s diagnostic importance.

Key Immunohistochemistry Company Insights

Leading companies are focused on product approvals, innovative diagnostic solutions, regional expansion, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

For example, Aptamer Group’s launch of Optimer-Fc in March 2023 supports automated IHC workflows and meets the rising demand for efficient diagnostic tools.

Key Immunohistochemistry Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abcam Limited

Conclusion

The immunohistochemistry market is witnessing strong growth driven by technological advancements, automation, and increasing diagnostic demand. Innovations such as multiplexed IHC and advanced staining platforms continue to enhance precision and efficiency in disease detection. With rising geriatric populations and expanding healthcare research, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030.

