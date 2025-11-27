Weather Forecasting Services Market Expands with Climate Data Demand

The global weather forecasting services market size was estimated at USD 2.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely fueled by rising demand from key sectors such as agriculture, aviation, energy, and logistics, where accurate weather insights are essential for optimizing operations, reducing risks, and improving safety.

Market Size & Trends

North America dominated the global weather forecasting services market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 27% in 2024. Within the region, the U.S. held 88% of the North American market share.

By organization size, large enterprises captured the largest share in 2024 due to their significant investments in advanced weather intelligence systems.

Based on forecast type, the medium-range segment led the market with a 28.2% share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for mid-term planning across industries.

Among end-use industries, the media segment held the highest revenue share in 2024, supported by growing consumption of real-time weather broadcasts and digital content.

Key Market Statistics

2024 Market Size: USD 2.73 Billion

2030 Forecast Market Size: USD 4.07 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.9%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Advancements in satellite imaging, machine learning, and big data analytics are significantly enhancing the accuracy and usability of forecasts. This technological progress, combined with the rising frequency of extreme climate events, is encouraging governments and private enterprises to invest in sophisticated forecasting platforms. Additionally, the integration of weather data with IoT ecosystems is enabling smarter decision-making across various industries.

Key Weather Forecasting Services Company Insights

AccuWeather is a leading global provider of precise weather forecasts, risk insights, and analytics for enterprise, government, and media clients. Its proprietary forecasting systems deliver hyper-local accuracy and support industries such as transportation, agriculture, and energy with decision-ready intelligence. Its strong technological infrastructure and global network position it as a trusted partner in mission-critical weather operations.

The Weather Company utilizes big data, AI, and advanced modeling to deliver highly actionable weather insights. Industries such as insurance, retail, utilities, and aviation depend on its scalable cloud-based platform powered by IBM Watson. Its strong data assets and predictive capabilities strengthen its leadership in digital weather intelligence.

Climavision is emerging as a disruptive force with its network of proprietary weather stations and AI-driven forecasting models. Its hyper-local real-time data supports precise weather risk assessment, especially in energy, agriculture, and insurance industries. The company’s innovations in edge computing and analytics position it as a next-generation weather services provider.

Pelmorex, known for The Weather Network, provides broadcast and digital weather services across North America. It leverages advanced analytics, AI, and proprietary models to enhance personalized weather alerts and digital engagement. The company is expanding into enterprise weather risk solutions across agriculture, retail, and insurance.

Leading Weather Forecasting Services Companies

AccuWeather Inc.

Vaisala Oyj (Weather)

Climavision

DTN LLC

ENAV S.p.A

Fugro

The Weather Company LLC

Met Office

Precision Weather Services

StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB)

AEM

Pelmorex Corp

Conclusion

The weather forecasting services market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by climate variability, technological advancements, and rising enterprise demand for high-precision data. Industries are increasingly adopting real-time forecasting, climate analytics, and IoT-integrated solutions to enhance operational resilience and strategic planning. With growing investments in AI, machine learning, and satellite systems, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, offering significant opportunities for both established players and emerging innovators.

