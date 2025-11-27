Activated Carbon Market Grows with Rising Water Purification Needs

The global activated carbon market size was estimated at USD 3,934.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5,497.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is largely driven by increasing environmental regulations and growing concerns over water and air pollution across industrial, municipal, and residential applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share at 49.0% in 2024, maintaining its position as the top regional market.
  • China is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2033.
  • By type, powdered activated carbon is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
  • By application, the gas phase segment dominated with a 53.6% revenue share in 2024.
  • By end use, water treatment held the largest share at 42.5% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 3,934.1 Million
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5,497.3 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 3.8%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024
  • Middle East & Africa: Fastest-growing region

Stringent regulatory frameworks from authorities such as the U.S. EPA, EU REACH, and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment continue to propel demand for activated carbon in water treatment, industrial gas purification, and air filtration. Growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage production requiring high-purity standards further accelerates market adoption. Increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure, wastewater recycling systems, and emission control technologies are shaping new growth avenues.

The market is also benefiting from the rising focus on circular economy models and zero-liquid-discharge initiatives, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Furthermore, innovations in bio-based and renewable activated carbon production offer substantial potential to meet the growing need for environmentally friendly adsorbent solutions.

Key Activated Carbon Companies Insights

Market players are prioritizing strategies such as capacity expansion, product innovation, and partnerships to strengthen competitiveness and global reach.

Key Activated Carbon Companies

  • CarbPure Technologies
  • Boyce Carbon
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Kuraray Co.
  • CarboTech AC GmbH
  • Donau Chemie AG
  • Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.
  • Jacobi Carbons Group
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Osaka Gas Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Carbon Activated Corporation
  • Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd.
  • CarbUSA
  • Sorbent JSC

Conclusion

The activated carbon market is set to experience steady growth driven by stringent environmental regulations, rising pollution control initiatives, and expanding applications in water and air purification. While challenges related to raw material costs and competition from alternative solutions exist, opportunities in sustainable manufacturing, circular economy practices, and emerging markets are expected to support long-term industry expansion.

