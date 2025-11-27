Membrane Bioreactor Market Comprehensive Regional and Segment Forecasts

The global membrane bioreactor market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Several key trends are shaping market growth, led by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient wastewater treatment solutions amid rising urbanization and industrial development.

Stricter environmental regulations worldwide continue to drive the adoption of advanced treatment technologies such as MBRs. In addition, the growing emphasis on circular economy practices and resource recovery is strengthening interest in MBR systems, which not only provide high-quality wastewater treatment but also enable the recovery of valuable resources, including nutrients and energy.

The need for reliable and sustainable wastewater management remains a primary market driver. As cities grow and industrial activities expand, traditional treatment methods often struggle to meet tightening regulatory and environmental standards. MBR technology offers a highly efficient, compact, and energy-saving solution that delivers superior effluent quality, making it an attractive option for municipalities and industries seeking to enhance environmental performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for over 40.81% of global revenue in 2024.

China represented 34.0% of the Asia Pacific market in 2024.

The hollow fiber product segment held a 50.9% market share in 2024.

The submerged configuration segment dominated with a 77.0% share in 2024.

The municipal application segment led the market, contributing 63.67% of global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.8 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.77 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.4%

Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the membrane bioreactor market include General Electric, MANN+HUMMEL, Suez, and others.

General Electric offers a comprehensive portfolio of water treatment solutions, including boiler and cooling water treatment, desalination, dust control, drinking water purification, metal removal, mobile water systems, wastewater treatment, and zero-liquid discharge technologies. GE serves industries such as mining, pharmaceuticals, power generation, oil & gas, refining, and pulp & paper.

offers a comprehensive portfolio of water treatment solutions, including boiler and cooling water treatment, desalination, dust control, drinking water purification, metal removal, mobile water systems, wastewater treatment, and zero-liquid discharge technologies. GE serves industries such as mining, pharmaceuticals, power generation, oil & gas, refining, and pulp & paper. B&P Water Technologies S.r.l. specializes in the design and supply of diverse water treatment and potabilization systems, including reverse osmosis units, chemical dosing systems, bilgewater treatment plants, desalination plants, and more. The company, ISO 9001 certified, focuses on preassembled and factory-tested containerized MBR systems that eliminate the need for onsite construction, piping, or electrical installation.

Prominent Companies

General Electric

B&P Water Technologies S.r.l.

CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Suez

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Veolia

Reynolds Culligan

Kemira

Conclusion

The membrane bioreactor market is set for steady growth as global demand for sustainable, high-performance wastewater treatment solutions continues to rise. Strengthened by stricter environmental regulations, increasing urbanization, and the growing importance of resource recovery, MBR technology is becoming a preferred choice for both municipal and industrial applications. With strong regional momentum—particularly in Asia Pacific—and active innovation from leading industry players, the market is well-positioned for continued expansion through 2030.