Modular Construction Market Emerging Opportunities Across All Segments

The global modular construction market was valued at USD 103.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 162.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven primarily by the rising demand for affordable housing, coupled with increasing investment in healthcare and commercial infrastructure development worldwide.

Off-site construction activities are expanding rapidly in urban areas, further supporting market growth. Modular buildings are manufactured in controlled, factory-based environments using advanced machinery, which reduces exposure to weather-related delays, shortens construction timelines, and enhances overall build quality. These advantages make modular construction a cost-effective solution that minimizes onsite labor and reduces material waste.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to spur new commercial and industrial projects globally, boosting demand for efficient building solutions. Additionally, technological advancements in the construction sector—along with modular construction’s inherent benefits, such as shorter project schedules, reduced costs, flexibility, reusability, and decreased waste—are contributing to the growing adoption of modular building systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the market with a 46.19% share in 2024.

By type, the permanent modular construction segment led with a 64.45% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the residential segment accounted for 53.2% of revenue in 2024.

By material, steel dominated with a 41.3% share in 2024.

By module, the four-sided segment held a 37.46% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 103.55 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 162.42 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.9%

Largest Market (2024): Europe

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the modular construction industry include Sekisui House Ltd., Skanska, and Lendlease Corporation.

Sekisui House Ltd. engages in design, contracting, construction, landscaping, and exterior works. It operates through four business segments: Built-to-order, Supplied Housing, Development, and Overseas Business.

engages in design, contracting, construction, landscaping, and exterior works. It operates through four business segments: Built-to-order, Supplied Housing, Development, and Overseas Business. Skanska is a leading construction and project development company operating across the Nordic region, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Europe, and the U.S. Its business is structured into construction, residential development, and commercial property development segments.

is a leading construction and project development company operating across the Nordic region, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Europe, and the U.S. Its business is structured into construction, residential development, and commercial property development segments. Lendlease Corporation is a globally integrated real estate and investment firm known for its expertise in urban development and community building. It operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments.

Prominent Companies

Sekisui House Ltd.

LAING O’ROURKE

Red Sea International

Skanska

Bouygues Construction

Premier Modular Limited

LEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG

DuBox

Wernick Group

Conclusion

The modular construction market is set for strong, sustained growth as global demand for faster, cost-effective, and sustainable building solutions continues to rise. Increasing investment in residential, healthcare, and commercial infrastructure—combined with rapid urbanization and advancements in off-site building technologies—is accelerating adoption across regions. With Europe leading the market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, modular construction is becoming a pivotal approach for meeting modern construction challenges. Backed by ongoing innovation from key industry players, the sector is well-positioned to transform the future of global construction through improved efficiency, reduced waste, and enhanced design flexibility.