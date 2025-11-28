Near Infrared Imaging Market Outlook: Trends, Drivers, and Forecasts 2030

The global near infrared imaging market was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030. Demand for NIR imaging continues to rise due to increasing incidence of target diseases—including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurovascular, and oncological conditions—and its expanding role in enhancing surgical visualization.

Growing adoption of surgical interventions, particularly microsurgeries, is further accelerating market growth. Chronic diseases linked to stress, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental factors have contributed to a notable rise in surgical procedures. Increased public awareness about the benefits of early surgical treatment is also supporting this trend. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic procedures in the U.S. grew by 5% from 2022 to 2023, totaling 1,575,244 procedures in 2023. As surgical volumes increase, demand for advanced imaging technologies such as NIR imaging is expected to grow proportionally.

Additionally, the rapidly expanding geriatric population is putting pressure on global healthcare systems. According to the WHO’s Global Health and Aging report, the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion by 2050, particularly in developing regions. As elderly patients typically require more diagnostic and surgical interventions, the need for NIR imaging technologies will continue to strengthen.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of 40.6% of the global NIR imaging market in 2024.

The U.S. represented 77.2% of the North America market in 2024.

By product, reagents dominated with a 57.0% revenue share in 2024.

By indication, preclinical imaging held the largest share at 34.2% in 2024.

By end use, hospitals and clinics accounted for over 44.6% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.24 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 2.82 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.9%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the NIR imaging market are pursuing strategies such as product launches, geographic expansion, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence.

A notable example includes the October 2024 acquisition of New Imaging Technologies by Lynred, which aims to expand its infrared sensor portfolio—particularly large-format shortwave sensors—to meet rising demand across aerospace and defense sectors.

Additional competitive highlights include:

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG , which continues to innovate in endoscopic technologies, offering advanced NIR/ICG imaging systems that significantly improve visual clarity and surgical workflow efficiency.

, which continues to innovate in endoscopic technologies, offering advanced NIR/ICG imaging systems that significantly improve visual clarity and surgical workflow efficiency. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., recognized for its high-performance optoelectronic and NIR imaging technologies, widely utilized across medical diagnostics, scientific research, and industrial applications.

Prominent Companies

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Olympus

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Medtronic (Visionsense)

PerkinElmer

Conclusion

The near infrared imaging market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising surgical volumes, increasing burden of chronic diseases, and expanding applications in diagnostics and preclinical research. As healthcare systems focus on precision, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes, NIR imaging technologies will continue to play a critical role across clinical and research environments.