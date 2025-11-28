Neurovascular Devices Market Forecast: Hospitals and Clinics Lead Growth

The global neurovascular devices market was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.91 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of neurovascular disorders, continuous technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment procedures.

Growing incidences of stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are driving demand for advanced neurovascular devices such as clot retrieval systems, microcatheters, and flow-diversion coils. According to the Global Stroke Fact Sheet 2024 published by the World Stroke Organization (WSO), more than 12 million new strokes occur annually, and 1 in 4 people worldwide will experience a stroke in their lifetime—further solidifying the need for effective neurovascular interventions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the neurovascular devices market in 2024 at 27.40%.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By device type, cerebral embolization and aneurysm coiling devices led the market with a 37.56% revenue share in 2024.

By therapeutic application, the cerebral aneurysm segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By size, the 0.021″ devices segment accounted for 26.99% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.34 Billion

2033 Forecast: USD 11.91 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.48%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the neurovascular devices industry include Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates, Penumbra, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Medical Technology, NeuroSafe Medical, Rapid Medical, phenox GmbH, Lepu Medical, Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises, and Acandis GmbH.

Companies are actively launching innovative neurovascular solutions, securing regulatory approvals, and forming strategic distribution partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand global reach.

Prominent Companies

Medtronic

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

NeuroSafe Medical Co., Ltd.

Rapid Medical

Conclusion

Rising neurovascular disease burden, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological progress are collectively driving demand for neurovascular devices worldwide. As healthcare systems prioritize effective and less invasive neurological interventions, the market is positioned for steady and sustained growth through 2033.