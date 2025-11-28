Data Center Power Market 2025-2030: Global Trends, Size, and Forecasts by Segment

The global data center power market was valued at USD 20.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market is fueled by the rapid expansion of cloud computing, digital transformation initiatives, and increasing demand for data storage across industries. The growth of hyperscale and colocation data centers has intensified the need for efficient, reliable, and scalable power solutions, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), generators, and power distribution units (PDU), to support uninterrupted operations.

Reliability is a critical factor, as even brief power interruptions can cause significant financial losses due to the mission-critical workloads data centers handle. Consequently, operators are investing in redundant power systems, smart grid technologies, real-time monitoring, and resilient backup solutions such as microgrids and on-site generation to ensure continuity. The rising incidence of extreme weather events and natural disasters further underscores the importance of robust, disaster-resistant power infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a 37.0% share of the global data center power market in 2024.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030.

By component, the solutions segment dominated the market with a 72.0% revenue share in 2024.

Within solutions, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems held the largest market share in 2024.

Among services, the integration & deployment segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.35 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.2%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the data center power market include ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG. Companies are actively pursuing new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and strategic acquisitions to expand market share and address the evolving demands of AI-driven and hyperscale data centers.

Notable recent developments include:

ABB acquired a minority stake in DG Matrix to commercialize solid-state power electronics for generative AI data centers and renewable microgrids. The Power Router platform integrates multiple AC and DC energy sources, combining 10–20 devices into a single, efficient system. February 2025: Schneider Electric inaugurated data center and microgrid testing labs at its Global R&D Center in Massachusetts, including a PDU lab designed to test high-powered voltage systems for AI-focused data centers.

Schneider Electric inaugurated data center and microgrid testing labs at its Global R&D Center in Massachusetts, including a PDU lab designed to test high-powered voltage systems for AI-focused data centers. December 2024: Eaton launched the Samsung Gen 3 lithium-ion battery system to provide energy storage and backup power for data centers, ensuring uninterrupted operation of critical IT infrastructure.

Prominent Companies

ABB

Black Box

CyrusOne

Eaton

Equinix Inc.

GDS Holdings

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The data center power market is experiencing rapid expansion as digital transformation, cloud adoption, and AI workloads drive demand for reliable, high-performance power solutions. Investment in UPS systems, microgrids, and smart power management technologies will continue to be critical for supporting mission-critical operations and minimizing downtime across global data centers.