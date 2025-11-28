Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2030: Insights from Industry Leaders

The global injectable drug delivery devices market is anticipated to reach USD 823.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is being propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid technological advancements in drug delivery systems. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing access to injectable therapies for chronic conditions are further supporting market expansion.

Chronic diseases—including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders—continue to rise worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases account for more than 70% of global deaths. These conditions frequently require long-term injectable treatments, significantly boosting the demand for advanced drug delivery devices. Moreover, the United Nations estimates that the global population aged 65 and above will reach 1.6 billion by 2050. As older adults are more prone to chronic diseases, the need for injectable drug delivery devices is expected to grow substantially.

The market is also experiencing steady innovation, with new autoinjectors, wearable injectors, and needle-free injectors enhancing patient convenience and treatment efficiency. Governments worldwide are increasing efforts to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility, which includes promoting injectable therapies for chronic disease management. The shift toward self-administration of medications for greater patient autonomy is another strong contributor to market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 40.5%.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in the same year.

By product, the formulations segment led the market with a 57.9% revenue share in 2023.

By end-use, hospitals accounted for 53.2% of total share in 2023.

Autoimmune disorders represented the largest therapeutic use category, with a 43.3% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 467.5 Billion

USD 467.5 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 823.29 Billion

USD 823.29 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.4%

8.4% North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Largest regional market in 2023 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Company Insights

Leading companies such as Baxter, Schott AG, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, and Sanofi are actively developing new products to strengthen their market position. Baxter, for instance, offers a broad portfolio of injectable delivery formats, including liquid vials, lyophilized vials, powder-filled vials, and prefilled syringes.

Major Companies in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Baxter

Schott AG

BD

Eli Lilly and Company

Terumo Corporation

Elcam Medical

Unilife Corporation

Ypsomed AG

Gerresheimer AG

Sanofi

Conclusion

The injectable drug delivery devices market is poised for strong growth, driven by the increasing global burden of chronic diseases, the expanding elderly population, and continuous technological innovation. Government efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and the rising trend of self-administration are further accelerating demand. With North America leading and Asia Pacific emerging rapidly, the market is set to experience robust expansion through 2030, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.