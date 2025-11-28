Insect Repellent Market 2030: The Push for Regulatory Compliance

The global insect repellent market was valued at USD 5.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. The rising incidence of vector-borne diseases-including malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and Lyme disease-continues to drive the demand for insect repellents. These diseases, transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects, pose growing health risks across regions. As awareness increases, particularly in areas where disease outbreaks are expanding due to climate shifts, consumers and communities are prioritizing preventive measures such as insect repellent products.

The rising adoption of landscaping elements-including plants, water features, and gazebos-is also contributing to demand for home and garden pesticides. Additionally, the growing trend of transforming outdoor residential and commercial spaces into aesthetically appealing areas such as lawns, outdoor kitchens, and entertainment zones is supporting market expansion. These redesigned spaces often integrate natural elements, further increasing the need for effective insect control solutions.

A global rise in insect populations has resulted in a higher prevalence of diseases. Mosquitoes remain the primary vectors for illnesses such as malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever, lymphatic filariasis, and Japanese encephalitis. Other insects also contribute significantly to global disease burdens, including tsetse flies causing sleeping sickness, sandflies spreading leishmaniasis, blackflies causing onchocerciasis (river blindness), and fleas transmitting plague.

Consumer preferences in the insect repellent market are evolving in response to shifting lifestyles, rising environmental consciousness, and growing health concerns. There is an increasing preference for repellents made with natural ingredients, which are perceived as safer for both users and the environment. Citronella, eucalyptus, and lavender are among the most popular plant-based ingredients due to their natural origin and appealing scent. This shift reflects the broader movement toward cleaner, more sustainable living and reduced reliance on chemical-based products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 9.5% of global insect repellent revenue in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 41% revenue share in 2024.

By insect type, mosquito repellents held over 50.7% of revenue in 2024.

By product type, vaporizers accounted for more than 35% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.57 billion

USD 5.57 billion 2030 Market Size Forecast: USD 8.28 billion

USD 8.28 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.7%

6.7% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Insect Repellent Company Insights

The market comprises both global and regional players. Leading companies are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and expanding operational footprints across regions to strengthen their product portfolios.

Major Insect Repellent Companies:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Dabur India Limited

Coghlan’s Ltd.

S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Sawyer Products

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Conclusion

The insect repellent market is set for steady growth over the forecast period, driven by the rising threat of vector-borne diseases, expanding outdoor living trends, and increasing global insect populations. Growing consumer preference for natural, eco-friendly repellent solutions is reshaping product innovation. With Asia Pacific leading the market and North America showing consistent growth, industry participants are well-positioned to capitalize on increased health awareness and lifestyle shifts. The market’s upward trajectory through 2030 highlights strong opportunities for both established companies and emerging players.