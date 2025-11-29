Scita 19 for Odoo: Designed for Real Business. Built for What’s Next

NEW YORK, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Most Odoo themes claim to understand business needs but end up over-engineered, slow, and impractical. After redefining what an Odoo theme could do with Scita 18, we’re taking that foundation even further with Scita 19 — the most business-ready Odoo theme yet.

Scita 19 isn’t about reinventing the wheel. It’s about refining it — keeping everything that works, improving what can be, and adding exactly what modern B2B and hybrid commerce businesses actually need.

Now live on the Odoo Apps Store, Scita 19 introduces new, performance-driven functionality built for operational efficiency, not visual noise.

The Evolution of Scita

Scita 18 made waves by challenging what a theme could achieve with just 3,000 lines of code — instead of the 20,000+ line frameworks most themes struggle to maintain. That lean architecture remains the heart of Scita 19, ensuring speed, scalability, and maintenance without compromise.

This new release expands on what we started — smarter quoting, better control, and greater flexibility for both storefront teams and sales operations.

Because digital experience should never come at the cost of business logic.

What’s New in Scita 19

From Scita 18 to 19, the transition has been data-backed and feature-rich, but above all, keeping your requirements at the center. Here are some of the phenomenal features that you’ve only imagined having in your storefront, and we made them a reality:

1. Hide Prices and Disable Cart for Public Users

A long-requested B2B feature is finally here. Businesses can now display products publicly but restrict pricing and checkout access to registered or approved users only. It’s clean, controlled, and tailored to real-world business workflows.

2. Request a Quote – Made Simple

Scita 19 introduces a more efficient “Request for Quote” system.

It allows visitors to submit quotes at both the website level and individual product level, streamlining communication between buyers and sales teams. Whether you sell through catalogs, custom pricing, or negotiated contracts, this feature adapts to your process.

3. Refined Snippet System

With 84 ready-to-use snippets, including 28 dynamic ones, Scita continues to make building professional Odoo pages faster and more intuitive.

No clutter. No complex backend setups. Just design that performs and content that converts.

4. Smarter, Stronger, Still Fast

The principles that made Scita 18 stand out — speed, scalability, and simplicity — remain untouched. We’ve further optimized resource loading, caching, and responsiveness across devices.

The result? Faster load times, better SEO performance, and a smoother user experience even under heavy traffic.

Built for the Way Businesses Actually Operate

Scita 19 continues to close the gap between design and commerce logic.

For B2B sellers, manufacturers, and distributors, it offers flexibility — not friction. For teams managing content or product data, it’s intuitive and stable. For developers, it’s clean and efficient.

Every new release builds on honest feedback from our customers — the 1,500+ businesses already using Scita and shaping its evolution.

Because the best updates aren’t just new features — they’re better experiences.

Beyond the Release

We’ve never believed in one-time launches. Scita is a continuously evolving theme, supported and enhanced by AppJetty’s engineering team. As Odoo grows, so does Scita — ensuring your storefront stays modern, fast, and compatible with future versions.

Scita 19 isn’t another theme update. It’s the next phase in making Odoo websites perform like enterprise-grade storefronts — fast, flexible, and ready for serious business.

Scita 19 for Odoo is available now on the Odoo Apps Store via AppJetty.

Check out the latest version and see why Scita continues to be the most performance-driven Odoo theme on the market.

Visit: https://apps.odoo.com/apps/themes/19.0/theme_scita