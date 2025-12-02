Pigment Dispersion Market 2030: Asia’s Urbanization Paints New Horizons

Pigment Dispersion Market Summary

The global pigment dispersion market was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in both food and non-food packaging sectors—particularly in label printing—is expected to be a major driver of market demand throughout the forecast period.

Increasing consumer preference for appealing and colorful packaging continues to support the demand for pigment dispersions. As plastics, paper, and paperboard remain widely used across packaging applications, pigments are increasingly required to enhance visual appeal. Materials such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) are especially prominent in the single-use food packaging segment. Rising usage of these substrates, combined with the need for varied colorants, is contributing to higher pigment consumption.

Organic pigments are being adopted as safer alternatives to certain toxic inorganic pigments; however, their higher cost and limited availability of certain high-performance options continue to pose challenges. To address sustainability concerns, manufacturers are investing in R&D to reduce metal content in synthetic red and yellow pigments and to develop eco-friendly alternatives.

Among inorganic pigments, titanium dioxide remains the most widely used due to its non-toxicity, chemical stability, and versatile performance in plastic and paper-based food packaging. Zinc oxide, another synthetically produced pigment, is considered to have relatively low toxicity. Together, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide account for the largest share of pigment usage in plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging applications.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pigment Dispersion Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2023, accounting for over 37.9% of global revenue.

China remained the dominant contributor in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to maintain its lead.

Germany recorded the highest share in the European pigment dispersion market.

By application, the coatings segment led with over 30.3% revenue share in 2023.

By product type, inorganic dispersions dominated with over 57.3% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 25.8 billion

USD 25.8 billion 2030 Forecast: USD 34.7 billion

USD 34.7 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.3%

4.3% Leading Region (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The pigment dispersion market is fragmented, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and vertical integration to improve profitability.

BASF SE partnered with Landa Labs in March 2019 to launch its second stir-in pigment, eXpand! Blue (EH 6001), designed for automotive and outdoor coatings.

partnered with in March 2019 to launch its second stir-in pigment, eXpand! Blue (EH 6001), designed for automotive and outdoor coatings. In December 2018, Organic Dyes and Pigments acquired Premier Colors, Inc. , strengthening its presence in Providence and expanding its offerings to paper, textile, leather, and coatings industries.

acquired , strengthening its presence in Providence and expanding its offerings to paper, textile, leather, and coatings industries. In February 2023, Vivify Specialty Ingredients acquired Reitech Corp. to broaden its specialty dispersions product portfolio and customer network.

Key Pigment Dispersion Companies

AArbor Colorants Corporation

American Element

Aralon Color GmbH

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Kama Pigments

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Reitech Corporation

Sun Chemical

Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Aum Farbenchem

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Solvay

Altana

Achitex Minerva S.p.A.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Avient

Habich

Synthesia, a.s.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global pigment dispersion market is poised for steady expansion, supported by the rapid growth of the packaging industry, rising consumer preference for visually appealing products, and increasing use of plastics and paper-based materials. While inorganic pigments currently dominate due to their stability and performance, the shift toward environmentally friendly solutions is driving investments in organic and sustainable pigment technologies. With Asia Pacific leading the market and continuous advancements in pigment formulation, the industry is expected to see consistent demand and innovation through 2030.