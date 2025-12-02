In Situ Hybridization Market Grows With Advances in Molecular Diagnostics

The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for molecular diagnostic tools is driving the increased adoption of ISH technologies across clinical and research applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 44.04% of the total share.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest end-use share at 49.4% in 2023.

By technology, the FISH segment led the market with 53.84% share in 2023.

By probe type, DNA probes held the largest share at 57.0% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.60 Billion

2030 Market Size Forecast: USD 2.55 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.2%

North America: Largest regional market

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

The market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising prevalence of cancer, greater approvals of targeted therapies, and continuous advancements in ISH techniques. With cancer cases increasing globally, governments—especially in developing regions—are adopting advanced diagnostic methods for early detection, boosting ISH adoption. Lifestyle factors such as smoking and unhealthy dietary habits have further contributed to the growing cancer burden.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the U.S. recorded an estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 deaths in 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 70% of global cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and cancer caused nearly 100 million deaths in 2020. Breast cancer was the most common globally, with 2.26 million new cases and 685,000 deaths in 2020.

Technological advancements—including more efficient probe labeling, reduced procedural time, and improved clarity from fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)—are bolstering ISH adoption. The integration of automated high-throughput imaging systems and advanced software solutions is expanding research capabilities and enabling real-time analysis of disease progression. These innovations are expected to create new opportunities in clinical and research settings.

Order a free sample PDF of the In Situ Hybridization Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies are focused on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, product development, and geographic expansion to maintain competitiveness and reduce operational costs.

Recent developments include:

February 2023: Molecular Instruments introduced HCR RNA-CISH kits, offering improved automated chromogenic ISH workflows at reduced time and cost.

January 2023: Ikonisys SA partnered with Integrated Gulf Biosystems Group to distribute the Ikoniscope20 Digital Fluorescence Microscope Solution across the Middle East and South Asia.

Major In Situ Hybridization Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abbott

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BioView

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Conclusion

The in situ hybridization market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising cancer incidence, rapid technological advancements, and expanding adoption of precision diagnostics. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize early disease detection and advanced molecular testing, ISH technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in oncology diagnostics and research. Growing investments, supportive government initiatives, and continuous product innovations will further accelerate market expansion through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.