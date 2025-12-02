Biosensors Market Expands With Growing Adoption in Point-of-Care Testing

The global biosensors market size was valued at USD 30.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by diverse medical applications, a rising diabetic population, strong demand for compact diagnostic devices, and continuous technological advancements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 40.2% of the global revenue in 2024, making it the largest regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during 2025–2030.

By technology, the electrochemical biosensors segment held the largest share at 71.7% in 2024.

The medical application segment led the market in 2024 with a 66.8% revenue share.

Based on end-user, point-of-care testing dominated the industry in 2024 with a 47.9% share.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 30.0 billion

2030 Market Size Forecast: USD 48.6 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Accurate early disease diagnosis remains crucial for effective patient outcomes, which has amplified the demand for convenient, economical devices with rapid response times. The medical device sector experienced accelerated innovation post-COVID-19, as biosensors played an essential role in early symptom detection. The market is now positioned for robust expansion, supported by continuous R&D and strategic initiatives from industry leaders. For instance, in January 2023, Intricon launched a Biosensors Center of Excellence, strengthening its presence in miniaturized medical devices and vertically integrated biosensor solutions.

Nanotechnology-based biosensors continue to gain momentum across sectors including food analysis, microbial monitoring, and imaging. Market consolidation is increasing due to the growing demand for non-invasive sensing technologies, rising adoption of specialized medical devices, and enhanced research collaborations—such as those under Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Moreover, increasing awareness about continuous health monitoring is driving uptake among athletes, who use EMG biosensors for real-time performance evaluation. A notable product example is the Nix Hydration Biosensor, launched in December 2022, featuring a mobile app, reusable module, and a single-use patch.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biosensors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Biosensors Company Insights

The competitive landscape remains intense as leading companies focus on product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Major participants include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Biosensors International Group, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Nova Biomedical, and Johnson & Johnson.

Medtronic operates across more than 160 countries, offering a broad spectrum of device-based therapies across minimally invasive, cardiac, restorative, and diabetes care.

Abbott is a global leader with expertise across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutrition, and medical devices, particularly in blood glucose monitoring through subsidiaries like St. Jude Medical.

Leading Biosensor Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Biosensors International Group

Pinnacle Technology, Inc.

Dupont

Sensirion AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens Healthineers

Zimmer & Peacock AS

Metrohm AG

DexCom, Inc.

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nix Biosensors

Cyrcadia Health

Lifescan

Conclusion

The global biosensors market is poised for strong future growth supported by rapid technology integration, rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, and expanding applications in healthcare, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Strategic collaborations, nanotechnology-driven innovations, and rising interest in continuous health tracking further reinforce market expansion. Although regulatory complexities remain a challenge, sustained R&D investments and government initiatives in genomics and proteomics will continue to propel the industry forward.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.