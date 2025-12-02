Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Trends Across Key Regions

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at USD 5.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rising adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnostics, expansion of genomics and enzymology research, and increased investments in R&D across biotech and life sciences.

The expanding role of molecular biology, along with advancements in precision medicine, continues to accelerate market development. Companies are also increasing manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand. For example, in January 2023, Agilent Technologies announced a USD 725 million investment to expand its production capacity for therapeutic nucleic acids.

The global rise in genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases has further elevated the need for nucleic acid analysis. Genetic conditions such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and cystic fibrosis require DNA-level investigation to understand disease mechanisms. Moreover, the pursuit of cost-effective, rapid diagnostic testing—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic—has driven innovation in laboratory workflow solutions. The widespread adoption of PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 significantly increased demand for nucleic acid isolation and purification products, as the process is a critical step in the PCR workflow.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at 41.59% in 2024.

By product, kits & reagents dominated the market in 2024.

By type, DNA isolation and purification accounted for the largest revenue share.

By application, the diagnostic segment led the market in 2024.

By method, magnetic beads represented the leading segment.

Download a free sample PDF of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.75 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.77 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.61%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the NAIP market are focused on product approvals, new product launches, and strategic collaborations to enhance manufacturing capacity and accelerate technological innovation. Regional expansion efforts are also increasing as industry participants aim to improve supply chain efficiency and broaden technology access.

Prominent Companies

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is poised for sustained growth as advancements in genomics, precision medicine, and diagnostic technologies drive global demand. Increasing investments in capacity expansion, innovation, and collaborative R&D will continue to propel the market, reinforcing NAIP’s essential role in clinical diagnostics, therapeutic development, and molecular research.