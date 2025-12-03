Soda Maker Market: The Science Behind the Sparkle

The global soda maker market was valued at USD 918.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,148.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for healthier, customizable beverage options and the convenience of at-home carbonation. With rising awareness around the need to reduce sugar intake and plastic waste, more consumers are opting for soda makers. The ability to customize drinks while minimizing single-use plastic and controlling carbonation levels further boosts the popularity of these products.

Additionally, growing health consciousness and environmental awareness are significantly influencing the soda maker industry. As consumers become more aware of the health risks associated with sugary drinks and the environmental impact of plastic bottles, soda makers provide an appealing solution that aligns with these values. Developed markets, where health and sustainability concerns are particularly emphasized, are expected to see steady growth in this sector. Innovations, such as the introduction of organic flavor options and enhanced carbonation technologies, will continue to attract health- and eco-conscious consumers.

Soda makers offer convenience, customization, and the ability to reduce plastic waste, which aligns with the increasing preference for health-conscious and eco-friendly lifestyles. The market’s growth is further supported by rising disposable incomes, increased home consumption of beverages, and technological advancements in smart and portable soda makers that enhance user experience and convenience.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America’s Market Dominance: North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.3% in 2024. The shift in consumer preferences toward reducing sugary and artificially flavored beverages in favor of natural, low-calorie alternatives has driven the growth of home carbonation devices, such as CO₂ carbonators and soda makers. This trend is strongly linked to health consciousness, cost savings, and environmental responsibility. As one of the early adopters of this technology, North America is expected to continue leading the market.

CO2 Cylinder Segment: The CO2 cylinder segment dominated the market with 83.1% of the global revenue share in 2024. This segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. CO2 cylinders are essential for providing consistent carbonation in soda makers. Their availability, refillability, and durability make them the preferred choice for consumers and contribute to the sustained market demand.

Manual Soda Makers: The manual soda maker market accounted for 79.2% of the total revenue in 2024. Manual soda makers are compact, countertop devices designed for home use, allowing users to carbonate water and create carbonated beverages in small batches. These products are preferred by consumers who enjoy a hands-on experience and want a more compact, portable option for at-home carbonation. Manual devices also offer flexibility, allowing users to adjust carbonation levels to their preference.

Desktop Soda Makers: The desktop soda maker segment held the largest revenue share of 85.7% in 2024. These compact, countertop-friendly devices are ideal for home use, offering easy access and immediate carbonation. They are particularly popular in kitchens with limited space and are appreciated for their sleek designs, adjustable fizz levels, electronic carbonation, and compatibility with various flavors. This category of soda makers combines functionality with modern kitchen aesthetics, making them popular in contemporary homes.

Offline Distribution Channels: The offline distribution segment held a dominant share of 75.9% in 2024. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Walmart, Target, and Tesco, are ideal distribution channels due to their wide reach and convenience. These retailers provide a one-stop shopping experience, offering various soda maker models and related products. In-store displays, promotional offers, and product demonstrations further enhance the shopping experience and allow customers to compare different models and features before making purchase decisions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 918.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,148.0 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 3.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the soda maker market, such as SodaStream, Drinkmate, and MySoda, are focused on innovation to maintain and expand their competitive edge. These companies continually develop new models that cater to evolving consumer preferences, with an emphasis on customization and advanced carbonation features.

SodaStream , a subsidiary of PepsiCo , is a global leader in the home carbonation market. The company enables consumers to turn regular tap water into sparkling water and flavored beverages, positioning its products as a healthier alternative to sugary sodas. SodaStream promotes a wellness-focused lifestyle and offers a wide range of soda makers, CO₂ cylinders, reusable bottles, and flavor concentrates.

, a subsidiary of , is a global leader in the home carbonation market. The company enables consumers to turn regular tap water into sparkling water and flavored beverages, positioning its products as a healthier alternative to sugary sodas. SodaStream promotes a wellness-focused lifestyle and offers a wide range of soda makers, CO₂ cylinders, reusable bottles, and flavor concentrates. Aarke is known for its premium home carbonation systems, particularly the Aarke Carbonator series. The company specializes in high-quality, aesthetically pleasing kitchen appliances that combine durability, functionality, and style. Aarke’s product range includes sparkling water makers, water filter pitchers, electric kettles, and accessories, all crafted from premium materials like stainless steel.

Key Players

SodaStream Inc.

Aarke AB.

i-Drink Products Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Mysoda

iSi GmbH

Drinkpod

Mr. Butler

Sparke

Ninja Thirsti drink system (SharkNinja Operating, LLC.)

Conclusion

The global soda maker market is expected to see steady growth, driven by consumers’ increasing preference for healthier, customizable beverage options and the convenience of home carbonation. North America remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The dominance of CO2 cylinders, manual soda makers, and desktop soda makers further supports the market’s expansion. As more consumers prioritize health, sustainability, and customization, soda makers present an attractive alternative to traditional sugary beverages and single-use plastic bottles.

The market’s growth will also be fueled by ongoing innovations in carbonation technologies, such as customizable fizz levels, flavor infusion systems, and sleek, portable designs. With key players continuing to invest in product development and expansion through both offline and online channels, the soda maker market is poised for continued success in the coming years.