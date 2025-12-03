Data Center Cooling Market Expands with Rising Server Rack Densities

The global data center cooling market size was estimated at USD 22.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 56.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing requirement for energy-efficient data centers is creating substantial growth opportunities for the data center cooling industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant share of over 34.0% in 2024, indicating strong regional adoption.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030.

By type, the non-raised floor segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 57.0% in 2024.

By structure, the room-based cooling segment led the market, accounting for over 47.0% in 2024.

By application, the telecom segment held the largest share at over 28.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 22.13 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 56.15 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Growing data generation and the expansion of digital infrastructures are driving global data center construction, increasing the demand for advanced cooling systems. Since data centers consume large amounts of energy and generate extensive heat, efficient cooling technologies are essential to prevent downtime and ensure stable operations.

Major companies are expanding through acquisitions and strategic collaborations. For example, in October 2024, Schneider Electric announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Motivair Corporation, a leading provider of liquid cooling and thermal management solutions for high-performance computing systems. Companies are also adopting innovations such as AI-driven monitoring and automation to enhance operational efficiency.

Regulations emphasizing efficient incident response and recovery protocols are shaping the industry. Cooling systems play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted operation during emergencies by preventing overheating and equipment failure.

Key Data Center Cooling Company Insights

Key players in the market include Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Asetek, Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation, collaborations, and strategic agreements to strengthen their market position.

In March 2025, Vertiv Group Corp. partnered with Tecogen Inc. to integrate natural gas-powered chiller technology into cooling offerings for global data centers, particularly to support large-scale AI deployments.

In December 2024, Schneider Electric launched new AI-ready data center solutions in partnership with NVIDIA, including liquid-cooled AI cluster reference designs and the compact Galaxy VXL UPS enabling significant space savings.

Key Data Center Cooling Companies

Air Enterprises

Asetek, Inc.

Climaveneta Climate Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Coolcentric

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

NTT Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv Group Corp.

Conclusion

The data center cooling market is positioned for strong growth as rising data usage and rapid IT infrastructure expansion continue worldwide. Increasing investments in high-performance computing, AI workloads, and energy-efficient operations are accelerating the adoption of advanced cooling technologies. With innovations in liquid cooling, automation, and sustainability-driven solutions, market players are enhancing capabilities to meet evolving data center needs. As regulatory emphasis on efficiency and reliability strengthens, the demand for scalable, intelligent, and eco-friendly cooling systems will remain robust through 2030.

