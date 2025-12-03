Catheter Introducer Sheaths Market Key End-Use Segments Evolving

The global catheter introducer sheaths market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which continues to increase demand for advanced medical devices used in the management and treatment of cardiovascular conditions.

A key contributor to market expansion is the growing volume of cardiac surgical procedures. According to an article published by Elsevier Inc. in June 2024, an estimated 1 to 1.5 million cardiac surgeries are performed annually worldwide. In high-income countries, this equates to an average of 123.2 procedures per 100,000 people each year. This substantial procedural volume highlights the critical need for devices like catheter introducer sheaths, which facilitate efficient vascular access during diverse cardiac interventions and help improve patient outcomes. Their importance continues to rise in parallel with the expanding cardiac surgery landscape.

Technological innovation also plays a pivotal role in market growth. For example, in February 2024, BioCardia, Inc. submitted a 510(k) application for its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer Sheath, designed to deliver balloon dilatation catheters, guidewires, and other therapeutic tools into peripheral vasculature and the heart’s chambers and coronary arteries. Such advancements underscore manufacturers’ focus on improved device performance, safety, and procedural efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 40.3% share in 2024.

The U.S. represented the largest regional market in North America.

By product, integrated introducer sheaths accounted for over 60.2% of the market in 2024.

By end use, hospitals held the dominant share at 59.5% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.25 Billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 1.93 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.5%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Key industry players include Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical, and Medtronic. Companies are increasingly focused on analyzing competitor strengths and weaknesses, anticipating market shifts, and leveraging insights into emerging technologies and evolving clinical needs. Emerging participants such as Stryker and BD are also strengthening their presence in the catheter introducer sheaths space.

Prominent Companies

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical

Medtronic

Galt Medical Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Oscor Inc

Abbott

Stryker

BD

B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc.

Recent Developments

September 2024: Argon Medical Devices launched the Intara Introducer Sheath alongside the TLAB Transvenous Liver Biopsy System.

June 2023: Merit Medical expanded its portfolio by acquiring AngioDynamics’ dialysis catheter line and the BioSentry biopsy tract sealant solution. It also acquired the Surfacer Inside-Out access catheter solution from Bluegrass Vascular Technologies.

February 2023: Abbott announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), a leader in atherectomy systems for treating peripheral and coronary artery disease.

Conclusion

The global catheter introducer sheaths market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, increasing volumes of cardiac surgical procedures, and continuous technological advancements. With strong demand across hospitals and heightened innovation from leading medical device manufacturers, the market is expected to expand at a healthy pace. North America will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping industry dynamics, while emerging product developments and strategic acquisitions further strengthen the competitive landscape. Overall, the market’s trajectory reflects its critical role in supporting advanced cardiovascular care and improving patient outcomes worldwide.