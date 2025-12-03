Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market 2030 Forecast Highlights

The global cell therapy raw materials market was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.16% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by continuous innovation in cell culture products—including media, sera, and supplements—as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

Increasing investments and funding in cell therapy research further support market expansion. For example, in August 2023, NK:IO Limited raised USD 3.50 million (EUR 3.2 million) to advance cell therapy targeting solid tumors. As more companies pursue R&D efforts in this field, demand for essential raw materials—such as cell culture media, sera, and related supplements—continues to rise. These components are crucial for cultivating, expanding, and preparing therapeutic cells prior to patient administration.

Advancements in biotechnology and cell culture techniques, including three-dimensional cell culture, aseptic processing, and improved cell preservation methods, have also played a significant role in accelerating industry growth. These innovations have enabled more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing workflows, lowering production costs and making cell therapies more accessible to broader patient populations. This, in turn, fuels the need for high-quality raw materials.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 47.30% share in 2024.

By product, the cell culture supplements segment accounted for the largest share at 25.27% in 2024.

By end use, biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies represented the largest segment at 53.54% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.67 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.59 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 18.16%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the cell therapy raw materials market are pursuing product approvals to expand their global reach, increase product availability, and support broader production and research activities. Many players are also engaging in strategic acquisitions of smaller companies to strengthen their market presence, enhance technological capabilities, and broaden product portfolios.

Prominent Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Actylis

ACROBiosystems

STEMCELL Technologies

Grifols, S.A.

Charles River Laboratories

RoosterBio, Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Conclusion

The cell therapy raw materials market is poised for strong growth, driven by rapid biotechnological advancements, increasing therapeutic demand, rising investments, and expanding research activity. As cell therapies become more widely adopted across clinical applications, the need for high-quality, reliable, and scalable raw materials will continue to surge. Companies that invest in innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships are well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging within this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.