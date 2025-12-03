In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2030 Forecast Highlights

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. Rapid technological advancements—particularly in wireless connectivity—are enabling passengers to use personal electronic devices onboard more seamlessly, significantly accelerating IFEC adoption across airlines.

Growing passenger expectations for high-speed, reliable, and bug-free connectivity remain a major driver of market growth. Modern IFEC systems play a crucial role in delivering onboard wireless services, enhancing the overall travel experience by offering passengers uninterrupted access to internet-based applications.

Social media usage continues to rise globally, with travelers spending more time online during flights. In response, airlines are modernizing their digital ecosystems and investing in personalized, flexible IFEC solutions that align with their commercial and brand objectives. These systems support tailored marketing strategies and enhance customer engagement. For example, Southwest Airlines partnered with Anuvu to provide inflight connectivity services that support live TV, WhatsApp, in-flight payments, and other digital interactions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a 38.20% share.

By component, hardware accounted for 58.65% of revenue in 2022.

By aircraft type, the NBA (Narrow-Body Aircraft) segment held 52.70% of total revenue in 2022.

By offering type, the IFE (In-flight Entertainment) segment represented 68.40% of revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 5.96 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.79 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 8.4%

Largest Market (2022): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Competition within the IFEC industry remains intense, as key players work to meet diverse airline requirements while enhancing passenger engagement and enabling new revenue opportunities. Market participants are focused on delivering advanced technologies, robust connectivity solutions, and flexible system architectures.

Notable industry innovation includes Panasonic’s eXO IFE/wIFE hybrid solution, which provides airlines with the flexibility to configure aircraft for wired IFE, wireless IFE, embedded IFE, or a combination of all three. Such adaptable systems enable carriers to upgrade legacy equipment with ease.

Companies like ViaSat Inc. and Gogo LLC are offering high-speed Wi-Fi plans tailored to short-haul and long-haul flights, further boosting customer demand for seamless wireless IFE experiences.

Prominent Companies

BAE Systems

Cobham plc

Collins Aerospace

Eutelsat Communications

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat plc

Iridium Communications Inc.

Conclusion

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is poised for sustained growth as airlines increasingly prioritize digital transformation and enhanced passenger experience. Technological advancements—especially in high-speed wireless connectivity—are reshaping onboard services, driving demand for modern, flexible IFEC solutions. As leading players continue to innovate and deliver next-generation technologies, the market will benefit from improved service quality, expanded revenue opportunities, and stronger customer loyalty across global aviation networks.