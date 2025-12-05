Sports Supplements Market 2033: The Rise of Plant-Based Solutions

The global sports supplements market was valued at USD 90.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 189.38 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2033. The industry has witnessed substantial growth over the past decade, largely driven by increasing fitness participation and the growing recognition of nutrition’s role in supporting an active lifestyle.

The market includes a wide variety of products—such as protein powders, energy bars, dietary supplements, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages—designed to improve athletic performance, enhance recovery, and promote overall health. These factors collectively support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

One of the main drivers of the sports supplements industry is the rising global emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A growing number of consumers, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, are adopting fitness-oriented routines to support physical well-being. Increased gym memberships, greater involvement in sports and fitness activities, and the influence of social media fitness culture have significantly boosted demand for sports nutrition products.

Data from a 2023 Ipsos poll conducted for the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) showed that 74% of Americans use dietary or nutritional supplements, with 55% being regular users. Confidence in the industry remains robust, as 74% of Americans and 83% of supplement users express trust in supplement quality. Additionally, 92% of supplement users consider dietary supplements essential for maintaining their health. Confidence in sports and weight-management supplements rose to 66% in 2023, indicating improving public trust and consistent consumption trends.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Performance: North America held the largest market share at 54.40% in 2024, driven by heightened health awareness, increasing gym subscriptions, and greater emphasis on performance nutrition. Innovation in formulations, flavors, and product formats—along with strong influence from fitness culture and social media—continues to stimulate demand.

By Product: The liquid segment dominated the market with a 56.42% revenue share in 2024. RTD sports supplements have become increasingly popular among urban and busy consumers seeking convenient, on-the-go nutrition. Products such as Muscle Milk RTD demonstrate the appeal of quick, protein-rich options that require no preparation.

By Source: Animal-based products led the market with 76.17% of revenue in 2024. These proteins are preferred due to their complete amino acid profiles, high bioavailability, and proven ability to support muscle protein synthesis, strength development, and efficient recovery.

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 33.98% of the market in 2024. Their broad availability, wide product assortments, and convenience have made them a key retail channel, allowing consumers to purchase supplements alongside daily groceries and boosting spontaneous purchases.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 90.24 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 189.38 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 8.7%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The sports supplements landscape includes a mix of established nutrition brands and emerging challengers competing on quality, formulation innovation, and performance benefits. Leading companies focus on clean-label ingredients, clinically supported actives, and safe formulations suitable for both professional athletes and everyday fitness consumers. Growth strategies include expanding distribution through sports retailers, specialty nutrition stores, gyms, and digital-first D2C channels, allowing broader market reach.

Brand partnerships, athlete endorsements, and sponsorships remain essential for building trust and accelerating consumer adoption. Manufacturers are also diversifying their portfolios with plant-based proteins, hydration products, pre-workout blends, and convenient recovery formats to address different performance and wellness needs.

The Simply Good Foods Company is a major player in active nutrition and better-for-you snacking, offering high-protein, low-sugar products through brands such as Quest, Atkins, and OWYN. Quest targets fitness-driven consumers with bars, chips, cookies, and shakes, while Atkins emphasizes low-carb, weight-management products.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) maintains a strong presence in the sports supplement industry with scientifically formulated products under brands like Maxinutrition. These offerings support muscle recovery, strength development, and sustained energy through high-quality proteins, amino acids, and essential nutrients. GSK's science-backed approach aligns its sports nutrition products with broader health and wellness priorities.

Key Players

The Simply Good Foods Company

Maxinutrition

Universal Nutrition

GNC Holdings, LLC

Glanbia PLC

NOW Foods

SciTec, Inc.

THG PLC

PepsiCo

Abbott

Herbalife

Conclusion

The global sports supplements market is set for continued expansion, propelled by rising health consciousness, increasing participation in fitness activities, and greater consumer interest in performance nutrition. High demand for convenient and effective products—particularly RTD beverages and animal-based proteins—will continue to shape market dynamics. North America leads due to strong fitness culture and innovation, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. With trusted brands expanding through diverse retail and digital channels, and consumers placing high value on safety and quality, the market is expected to reach USD 189.38 billion by 2033, highlighting sustained long-term growth across both lifestyle and performance-focused segments.