Log-hub Introduces Dynamic Algorithms and Cost Transparency for Next-Gen Logistics

Center of Gravity: Academic Foundations, Practical Flexibility

NEW YORK, 2025-12-05 — /EPR Network/ — One of the central features of this release is the new Center of Gravity (CoG) feature, which gives planners greater flexibility in designing resilient logistics networks. Solution designers can now select between calculating using classic weighted averages, letting customer importance naturally pull a facility closer or deploying a two-phased method that uses both weighting and distance minimization. Log-hub’s team acknowledges that “as supply chain complexity grows, our mission remains to bridge the gap between theory and practical solutions,” explains CTO Alex Sigmund, describing how these options allow supply chain teams to choose the algorithms best suited to their business challenges and directly compare alternative facility locations. The result is a system tailored for data-driven planning and more informed choices, moving away from one-size-fits-all formulas toward scenario-specific optimization.

Smarter Transport Optimization: Cost Allocation and Route Planning

The Transport Optimization Plus app, established for its support of multi-day planning, customer time windows, vehicle capacity modelling, interactive route visualization, and driver schedule management, now introduces a custom cost allocation capability. This new feature allows logistics professionals to select allocation methods tailored to their business models, calculating and revealing detailed costs per stop, an upgrade designed to enhance transparency and empower better budgeting and reporting across complex distribution networks. For users already benefiting from the app’s route optimization, custom cost allocation marks a leap forward in making transport logistics not just efficient, but also economically clear.

Platform Upgrades and Customer Commitment

As part of its ongoing commitment to practical innovation, Log-hub has enhanced project management features and continues to introduce upgrades across its portfolio. With these improvements, the company is further empowering supply chain teams to adapt rapidly and operate with greater clarity and confidence. “With these new features, we empower users to make truly data-driven decisions and adapt their network designs faster than ever. At Log-hub, innovation isn’t just about adding tools, it’s about helping our customers stay ahead with confidence,” Sigmund emphasizes, underlining Log-hub’s philosophy of learning from real business needs and putting user experience at the heart of their tech roadmap.