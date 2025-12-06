Hayden Christensen, Gates McFadden Headline Additions to FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, 2025-12-6 — /EPR Network/ — Star Wars and Star Trek have long been staples of pop culture festivals, and FAN EXPO New Orleans attendees now have two more standouts from the iconic franchise to meet, with the additions of Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Episode III – Revenge of the Sith) and Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation). The pop culture extravaganza will be held Friday through Sunday, January 9-11, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

They will be joined by other newcomers “Peggy the Dog” (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Terri Hawkes (Sailor Moon, Cube Zero).

Christensen starred as “Anakin Skywalker” in the above mentioned prequels and several other iterations of the blockbuster franchise, most recently in the series Ahsoka and TV movie Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s had lead roles in the films Jumper and Shattered Glass and has appeared in more than 40 other series and movies.

McFadden had the key role of “Beverly Crusher” in TNG, reprising the role in Picard, Prodigy and other versions of the Star Trek. She is also a stage actress, choreographer, director, teacher, and was the host of more than 300 episodes of the podcast “Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?”

Peggy, earning the title of “Britain’s Ugliest Dog” in a national competition there, has gone on to stardom as “Dogpool” in the Marvel Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine. A portion of proceeds from her appearance at FAN EXPO New Orleans will support a local charity in greater NOLA.

Hawkes voiced the title character in the Sailor Moon series of films and TV shows, notably a three year-run at the beginning of the original series. Her other credits include voicing long running characters in shows like Quads!, Care Bears and Princess Sissi.

The star-studded FAN EXPO New Orleans lineup already includes:

• The Lord of the Rings headliners Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood

• John Cena (WWE Superstar, Peacemaker)

• Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

• Jennifer Beals (Flashdance)

• My Name is Earl co-starring tandem of Jaime Pressley and Ethan Suplee

• Dean Norris (Breaking Bad)

• Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³)

• Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

• Shannon Chan-Chent (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

• Brad Swaile (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam)

• Alessandro Juliani (Death Note, Battlestar Galactica)

• Brian Drummond (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

• Hazbin Hotel voice acting foursome of Krystina Alabado, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper and Joel Perez

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

More FAN EXPO New Orleans guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com. Advance pricing is available until December 26.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.TY, Country, 2025-12-06 — /EPR Network/ —