MMS Driving School Announces Expansion of Automatic Driving Lessons in Bedworth

MMS Driving School has expanded its automatic driving lessons to Bedworth. Learners can now enjoy easy, safe lessons with friendly instructors and modern cars. The school aims to help more people feel confident and ready for their driving test.

MMS Driving School has announced the expansion of its automatic driving lessons in Bedworth. The school already serves Coventry and nearby areas, including Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington, Warwick, and Kenilworth. With more learners choosing automatic cars, the school is adding new DVSA-approved automatic driving instructors and modern training vehicles to meet demand.

About the Expansion (Why It Matters)

More people today want easy, stress-free driving lessons. Automatic cars help new drivers focus on the road without worrying about gears. MMS Driving School is growing its team so learners in Bedworth can enjoy:

Simple and smooth automatic car driving lessons

Calm and friendly driving instructors

Options for female driving instructors

Lessons in hybrid and electric cars

Support for nervous or first-time drivers

Flexible timings for busy students and workers

This expansion makes it easier for local learners to book lessons quickly and start driving with confidence.

Key Services Offered

MMS Driving School now provides a full range of training options in Bedworth and nearby towns:

Automatic Driving Lessons

Manual Driving Lessons

Electric Car Driving Lessons

Pass Plus Course for safer motorway and night driving

for safer motorway and night driving Intensive Driving Courses for fast-track learning

for fast-track learning Refresher Driving Lessons for learners who want to rebuild confidence

for learners who want to rebuild confidence Motorway Driving Lessons

Mock Driving Tests to prepare for the real test

All lessons follow DVSA standards and focus on safety, awareness, and real-life driving skills.

Quote from MMS Driving School

“Our goal is to help more people learn to drive safely and easily,” said the Founder for MMS Driving School. “By growing our automatic driving lessons in Bedworth, we can support learners who want a smooth start with friendly instructors and modern automatic cars.”

Benefits for Local Learners

Learners in Bedworth will enjoy:

Short waiting times

Local instructors who know the test routes

Personalised lesson plans

Affordable pricing and flexible packages

Help preparing for the UK driving test

Call to Action

Residents of Bedworth and surrounding areas can now book automatic driving lessons and other courses online.

Visit: https://www.mmsdrivingschool.co.uk/locations/bedworth/

About MMS Driving School

MMS Driving School is a trusted Coventry-based driving school offering manual, automatic, Pass Plus, motorway, intensive, refresher, and mock test lessons across Coventry, Bedworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington, Warwick, and Kenilworth.

Contact Information:

Address: Coventry, England, West Midlands, CV6 2PY

Phone: 07576917709

Mail: Info@mmsdrivingschool.co.uk