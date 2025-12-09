Chetu’s Rick Heicksen Featured on Arizona Technology Council’s TechFocus Member Spotlight Podcast

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rick Heicksen, Practice Head of Data Management at Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, appears on this month’s episode of the Arizona Technology Council’s TechFocus Member Spotlight Podcast.

The TechFocus podcast, hosted by Eric Miller, casts a spotlight on Arizona’s growing reputation as a leading technology hub and its members. It is a new program that focuses on tech innovators and transformative leaders who are revolutionizing the Arizona tech ecosystem.

The episode with Heicksen is available on the following platforms:

Heicksen, who is based in Tempe, has more than 12 years of experience in the IT industry. At Chetu, he advises large enterprises on how to implement data management, cloud migration, and data integration solutions, thus unlocking the true value of their data by leveraging new platforms, Artificial Intelligence, and agentic AI.

Heicksen works with Chetu’s Strategic Partners like Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, IBM, Databricks, AWS, Datadog, Snowflake, Esri, and SAP to create software solutions that are easy for customers to use and have the features they want for their businesses. Plus, in the last year, Chetu’s Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics services have received recognition from key industry research firms like Omdia, Everest Group, AIM Research, and ISG.

“I loved being on TechFocus with Eric. Representing Chetu and talking about how organizations can create revenue streams out of their data is not only insightful but also a lot of fun,” Heicksen said. “The Arizona tech community is at the very heart of digital transformation, and I am excited to be a part of this dialogue by telling people how data that is clean, properly governed, and of high value can bring about that acceleration of innovation and revenue growth.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.