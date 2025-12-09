Healthcare Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market 2030: The Role of Automation and Robotics

The global healthcare cold chain third-party logistics market was valued at USD 42.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 66.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, heightened regulatory requirements for drug handling, and the expanding distribution of biologics and vaccines worldwide.

The rising trend of outsourcing logistics functions by pharmaceutical manufacturers continues to support market expansion. The growing consumption of biologics, vaccines, and other temperature-sensitive medications has significantly increased the need for highly reliable cold chain logistics solutions. Many biologics—such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and gene therapies—require strict temperature control ranging from 2°C to 8°C, while others demand ultra-low storage temperatures of –70°C or below to preserve product efficacy. Additionally, the rapid emergence of personalized medicine has intensified the requirement for specialized logistics capabilities to maintain product integrity across every stage of the supply chain.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share at 33.1% in 2024 .

accounted for the largest market share at . The China healthcare cold chain third-party logistics market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

healthcare cold chain third-party logistics market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. By service, the transportation segment held the highest share in 2024.

held the highest share in 2024. By product, the biopharmaceuticals segment dominated the market in 2024.

dominated the market in 2024. By end use, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies represented the leading segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 42.75 Billion

USD 42.75 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 66.12 Billion

USD 66.12 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.6%

7.6% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Healthcare Cold Chain Third-Party Logistics Company Insights

Leading market players continue to strengthen their cold chain capabilities to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical transport. Companies such as Cardinal Health, DHL Group, and Agility are investing in IoT-based tracking, real-time temperature monitoring, and automated warehousing technologies to ensure high product integrity.

In October 2024, UPS acquired Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, a move designed to expand UPS Healthcare’s end-to-end temperature-controlled and time-critical transportation services, supporting the growing needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Key Healthcare Cold Chain Third-Party Logistics Companies

Cardinal Health

DHL

Agility

SF Express

Kinesis

UPS

Barrett Distribution Centers

AmerisourceBergen

DB Schenker

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Conclusion

The healthcare cold chain third-party logistics market is poised for sustained growth due to the increasing global reliance on temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, the rapid expansion of biologics and vaccines, and rising regulatory pressures to ensure safe drug handling. As personalized medicine and advanced biotherapeutics continue to scale, demand for specialized logistics solutions will intensify further. With ongoing technological advancements and strategic investments from major industry players, the market is expected to evolve toward greater efficiency, transparency, and reliability through 2030.