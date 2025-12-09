AAEON’s UP Brand Partners with DEEPX to Deliver Ultra-Efficient AI Performance Across Hardware Platforms

The first UP products to be equipped with the DX-M1 chip will be the recently-released UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL Development Kits , granting the platforms a boost of 25 TOPs of AI performance alongside preinstalled Linux Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS with the UP AI Software Suite and NPU driver.

Designed to bring GPU-class AI model execution at just 2W–5W, DEEPX’s DX-M1 AI chip is particularly well-suited for integration with the UP brand’s portfolio of small form factor products, given the module’s low power footprint and innovative thermal management.

The partnership will see multiple models from UP’s Development Kit and Mini PC series utilize DEEPX’s innovative DX-M1 AI chip to satisfy market demand for ultra-low power, compact, and AI-ready edge platforms upon which customers can build new, innovative industrial automation solutions.

The partnership between the two companies will also see AAEON stock the DX-M1 M.2 2280 expansion module for use with a range of AAEON’s UP Mini PCs, allowing customers to install the module on standard UP Squared and UP Squared Pro Edge systems via their M.2 M-Key slots. Meanwhile, AAEON has also announced its intentions to expand existing Mini PC lines to include models with the DX-M1 module preinstalled, with the Intel® Processor N97-powered UP Squared 7100 Edge expected to be the first.

DEEPX will also add to its own AI System product line with the release of the DX-AiPlayer-N97, a turnkey system that will combine the UP Squared 7100 Edge with an integrated DEEPX® DX-M1 M.2 LPDDR5 AI accelerator for customers wishing to test the NPU on trusted, compatible hardware. DEEPX have confirmed the official unveiling of the product will take place at the DEEPX booth LVCC #8745 during CES 2026.

“Our collaboration with DEEPX marks an important milestone in making advanced AI performance accessible to industrial developers,” said Irene Lin, Product Manager at AAEON’s UP brand. “By integrating the DX-M1 module across our UP platforms, we’re bridging the gap between ultra-efficient AI acceleration and the flexibility of embedded edge computing — empowering our customers to deploy smarter, more sustainable solutions with ease.”

Following these initial rollouts, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration across the entire UP Mini PC product line, building upon their respective presences across markets in Asia, Europe, and the US. In addition to this, DEEPX will be actively expanding mass production programs to target key industries to accelerate the uptake of the combined offering across smart factory and smart city projects.

UP Squared Pro TWL and UP Xtreme ARL Development Kits with preinstalled DX-M1 modules are now available for preorder on the UP Shop. For detailed specifications for the UP Squared 7100 Edge and the DX-M1 M.2 2280, please visit their respective product pages on the AAEON website.

For more information about DEEPX or the DX-M1 AI accelerator, please visit the DEEPX website.

About UP

UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, which since its inception has strived to produce developer platforms for all, becoming one of the developer community’s most trustworthy and innovative brands. UP is committed to providing professional developer platforms to help its customers accelerate and bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.