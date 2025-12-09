Direct To Garment Printing Market: Key Drivers and 8% CAGR Outlook

The global direct-to-garment printing market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. DTG printing has rapidly emerged as a transformative technology within the apparel industry, enabling digital designs to be printed directly onto fabric using advanced inkjet technology. This eliminates the need for traditional processes such as screen printing or embroidery, offering greater flexibility, faster turnaround, and enhanced customization capabilities.

Recent years have seen substantial growth in the DTG market driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and the continued expansion of e-commerce, where demand for personalized and on-demand apparel is accelerating. The industry spans a diverse value chain, including printer manufacturers, ink suppliers, pre-treatment chemical providers, and apparel brands and retailers. It is further segmented by print volume, application (apparel and accessories), substrate type, and regional markets.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for 36.7% of the global market in 2024, making it the leading regional segment.

By substrate, cotton captured the largest market share in 2024.

By ink type, the sublimation segment held the dominant share in 2024.

By application, the clothing/apparel segment represented the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.92 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.90 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.0%

Largest Market (2024): Europe

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the DTG printing market are pursuing strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

February 2024 – Ricoh launched the RICOH Ri 4000, a DTG printer engineered specifically for 100% polyester garments. Featuring a built-in enhancer (pre-treatment) system, the Ri 4000 eliminates manual pre-treatment steps, enhancing efficiency and consistency. It uses newly developed Ricoh inks to produce vivid, soft-feel, wash-resistant prints and is designed for short-run, customizable production ideal for sportswear and promotional apparel. The printer debuted at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2024 in Amsterdam.

launched the RICOH Ri 4000, a DTG printer engineered specifically for 100% polyester garments. Featuring a built-in enhancer (pre-treatment) system, the Ri 4000 eliminates manual pre-treatment steps, enhancing efficiency and consistency. It uses newly developed Ricoh inks to produce vivid, soft-feel, wash-resistant prints and is designed for short-run, customizable production ideal for sportswear and promotional apparel. The printer debuted at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2024 in Amsterdam. January 2024 – Epson introduced the SureColor F1070, its first entry-level DTG printer created for small businesses and home-based print operations. Compact and cost-effective, it complements Epson’s existing SureColor F-Series, including the hybrid F2270 and high-production F3070 models. The F1070 supports both DTG and direct-to-film (DTFilm) printing, making it suitable for one-off and small-batch production. After receiving strong feedback at the 2023 Printing United Expo, it officially debuted at the Impressions Expo on January 19, 2024, with shipping beginning in May 2024.

Prominent Companies

aeoon Technologies GmbH

Brother International Corporation

Durst Group

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

KONICA MINOLTA

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

ROLAND DG

ROQ International

Conclusion

The direct-to-garment printing market is poised for strong growth, supported by rising demand for personalized apparel, advancements in printing technology, and the rapid expansion of digital retail channels. As DTG technology becomes more efficient, versatile, and accessible, it continues to reshape the global apparel decoration landscape.