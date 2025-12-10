Liquid Desiccant HVAC Systems Market 2033: Transforming Data Center Cooling

The global liquid desiccant HVAC systems market was valued at USD 260.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,143.0 million by 2033, reflecting a strong CAGR of 18.2% from 2025 to 2033. This rapid growth is driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient, sustainable cooling technologies across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Stringent energy regulations implemented by governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are further accelerating the shift toward advanced HVAC solutions. With increasing efforts to reduce energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions, industries are adopting technologies that deliver high performance while supporting environmental goals.

Liquid desiccant HVAC systems are gaining prominence due to their exceptional humidity-control capabilities and superior energy efficiency compared to conventional HVAC units. These systems are particularly beneficial in large-scale commercial and industrial environments where operational costs, system durability, and environmental impact are critical factors.

Order a free sample PDF of the Liquid Desiccant HVAC Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global liquid desiccant HVAC systems market with a 38.6% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

By equipment, liquid desiccant heat pump AC systems led the market with a 54.2% share in 2024.

By application, the commercial segment accounted for 69.4% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 260.7 Million

USD 260.7 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,143.0 Million

USD 1,143.0 Million CAGR (2025–2033): 18.2%

18.2% Largest Market: North America (2024)

North America (2024) Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Liquid Desiccant HVAC Systems Company Insights

Leading companies include Mojave Energy Systems and 7AC Technologies, Inc. (Emerson Electric Co.), among others:

Alfa Laval specializes in equipment for heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, offering plate heat exchangers, centrifugal separators, pumps, valves, and tubular heat exchangers, along with aftermarket services such as spare parts and performance audits. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm .

specializes in equipment for heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, offering plate heat exchangers, centrifugal separators, pumps, valves, and tubular heat exchangers, along with aftermarket services such as spare parts and performance audits. The company is listed on . 7AC Technologies, Inc., formerly 7Solar Technologies, develops membrane-based liquid desiccant HVAC systems that enable independent temperature and humidity control. This approach eliminates energy losses associated with overcooling and reheating, making the system highly efficient for commercial and industrial settings.

Key Liquid Desiccant HVAC Systems Companies

Alfa Laval

AirGreen, Inc.

Blue Frontier

Mojave Energy Systems

Copeland LP

Ventilex

AOLAN

7AC Technologies, Inc. (Emerson Electric Co.)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The liquid desiccant HVAC systems market is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by global sustainability initiatives, stricter environmental regulations, and the rising need for advanced humidity-control solutions. With a projected 18.2% CAGR, the industry is set to witness widespread adoption across commercial and industrial applications seeking to reduce energy use and enhance environmental performance. North America remains the dominant market, while Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest expansion. As key players continue to innovate, liquid desiccant systems are poised to become an integral part of next-generation HVAC infrastructure.