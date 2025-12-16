CT And MRI Contrast Agents Market 2030: Europe Builds Momentum with New Approvals

The global CT and MRI contrast agents market was valued at approximately USD 6.22 billion in 2024 and is forecast to increase steadily through the coming years, reaching an estimated USD 9.77 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.81% from 2025 to 2030. This growth reflects the increasing reliance on advanced diagnostic imaging for early detection and management of a wide range of health conditions, including neurological, cardiovascular, and oncological disorders. Contrast agents, which enhance the clarity and contrast of CT and MRI images, are indispensable in modern radiology as they significantly improve the accuracy of diagnoses and treatment planning.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, such as heart disease, cancers, and neurological conditions, is a critical driver of market expansion. These conditions often require detailed imaging to assess the extent and progression of disease, and contrast agents play a central role in improving visualization of soft tissues, vasculature, and lesions during CT and MRI scans. Healthcare systems across regions are also prioritizing investments in imaging infrastructure and early diagnostic services, which further encourages broader utilization of contrast materials in both hospital and outpatient settings.

Technological innovation in contrast media formulations and delivery has also contributed to market growth. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with advanced products that offer improved safety profiles, enhanced imaging performance, and environmental advantages. Regulatory approvals and clinical trials continue to support product introductions aimed at expanding applications and addressing specific diagnostic challenges. Meanwhile, ongoing efforts by governments and healthcare organizations to improve access to diagnostic imaging are expected to support sustained demand for contrast agents, particularly in emerging markets where investment in healthcare capabilities is rising.

Regionally, North America remained the largest contributor to global revenue in 2024, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, high rates of imaging procedures, and strong participation in clinical research. Meanwhile, markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to record significant growth, as increasing disease burdens and rising healthcare expenditures drive demand for advanced radiographic diagnostics. Improvements in reimbursement frameworks and expanding diagnostic imaging networks will continue to enhance contrast agent uptake around the world.

Order a free sample PDF of the CT And MRI Contrast Agents Market Intelligence Study, published by Grad View Research .

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market growth is underpinned by rising chronic disease incidence, including cardiovascular and neurological conditions, which fuel demand for enhanced imaging diagnostics.

X-ray/CT modality held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by widespread use of iodinated contrast media in CT scans and the high volume of CT procedures performed globally.

MRI segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR through 2030, supported by increased availability of gadolinium-based agents and broader adoption of MRI diagnostics.

Iodinated contrast agents dominated the product landscape in 2024, reflecting their critical role in CT imaging and the strong demand for detailed vascular and organ visualization.

Gadolinium-based contrast agents are expected to grow rapidly, driven by rising approvals and expanding clinical applications in MRI.

Intravenous administration leads the market, owing to clinical preference for faster, more effective contrast delivery in diagnostic imaging.

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-use share, as they conduct the majority of CT and MRI procedures and adopt advanced contrast technologies.

Diagnostic imaging centers are expanding, expected to drive increased contrast agent consumption as outpatient imaging services grow.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.22 billion.

USD 6.22 billion. 2025 Forecast Value: Approximately USD 6.71 billion.

Approximately USD 6.71 billion. 2030 Projected Market Size: Around USD 9.77 billion, growing at a 7.81% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Around USD 9.77 billion, growing at a from 2025 to 2030. North America is expected to remain the largest regional market throughout the forecast period, supported by high imaging utilization and strong healthcare investment.

throughout the forecast period, supported by high imaging utilization and strong healthcare investment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest regional growth , driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and a rising patient population requiring diagnostic imaging.

, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and a rising patient population requiring diagnostic imaging. MRI and CT imaging volumes are projected to increase , encouraging greater consumption of both iodinated and gadolinium-based contrast agents.

, encouraging greater consumption of both iodinated and gadolinium-based contrast agents. Enhanced product innovation and regulatory approvals are expected to broaden clinical applications, particularly for emerging contrast technologies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The CT and MRI contrast agents market features prominent global players that hold major shares due to their established product portfolios, ongoing research initiatives, and strategic investments in production capacity and distribution channels. Leading companies are focused on expanding their offerings through innovation, regulatory approvals, and partnerships with healthcare providers. These efforts aim to address evolving diagnostic requirements, improve patient outcomes, and increase penetration across diverse regional markets. Continued product development, combined with expansion into emerging economies, is expected to shape competitive dynamics through the forecast period.

Key Companies

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Guerbet

GE HealthCare

Bayer

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

In summary, the CT and MRI contrast agents market is poised for sustained growth through 2030, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, greater utilization of advanced imaging diagnostics, and ongoing technological innovation in contrast media formulations. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and rising adoption of outpatient imaging services are expected to further propel market expansion across regions. With key industry participants advancing product development and market reach, demand for high-performance contrast agents will continue to rise, supporting improved diagnostic accuracy and patient care outcomes.