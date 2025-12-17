United Kindom, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Say goodbye to stubborn fungus gnats with all-natural and effective Funga-Free indoor plant spray! Fungus Gnat Killer is a quick, safe treatment for fungus gnats made with food-grade ingredients so you can be confident when applying it to your plants and surrounding environment! Applied simply and cleanly, this revolutionary product treats homes seeing active infestations over an extended period of time.

Fungus gnats are more than simply a nuisance. Adult gnats fly above the surface of potting soil, but their offspring reside underground and feed on plant material and delicate root threads. This damage, which is not evident on the outside of a plant, can slow overall growth, stress root systems, and result in multiple infestations. Kills fungus gnat larvae by contact and the parasite Pyemotes herricks. Covers 250 square feet Would you like to control nasty little insects without the harmful side effects of chemicals?

The Fungus Gnat Killer is a yellow granular that controls gnats at the larvae stage and kills fungus gnat larvae in the soil where they feed. It also quickly shuts down attacks from active pests and creates a healthier root zone to help plants rebound and grow. Effective for all indoor plants, this formula is safe to use on all your indoor plants and will not damage delicate leaves or cause brown burns.

-Direct from Germack, these are ready-to-eat granules; no mixing is required. Just spread a 2-3 cm layer on the dry soil, making sure to keep the surface dry, so after watering, reapply it if necessary. Wiping out gnats as low-flying adult pests takes far less, around 24–48 hours, and larvae activity is decreased within a week. Multipurpose with effectiveness that lasts up to 4 weeks, it can be used on both houseplants and garden plants. Ideal for use when potting or repotting cacti & succulents grown inside the home or in the greenhouse. Contains: 3 x 1 L Westland Cacti & Succulent Potting Compost Plagron Batmix Plagron Grow Mix Visit Product Page Notes.

Find out how you can safely protect your plants with Fungus Gnat Killer! Learn more at: https://bloomandbud.co.uk/products/fungus-gnat-killer-for-indoor-plants

The Fungus Gnat Killer is already loved by thousands of UK horticulturists who are looking for a safe, simple solution to care for their indoor plants. Designed to be intelligent, safe, and seriously effective, Sher helps plants grow healthier, the same way you’d expect it to. And not at the cost of your home or the environment.

