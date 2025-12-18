Tea Market 2030: Crafting Wellness, One Brew at a Time

The global tea market was valued at USD 17.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer health awareness, as tea is widely recognized for its health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and its role in promoting relaxation.

Rising demand for organic and premium tea products is further supporting market expansion, as consumers increasingly prefer high-quality, specialty, and artisanal tea offerings. The growing popularity of green tea, known for its antioxidant benefits, continues to contribute significantly to market growth. Additionally, demand for organic tea has increased as consumers seek natural and environmentally friendly beverage alternatives.

The expanding popularity of flavored and herbal teas is also fueling market growth, as these products appeal to diverse consumer preferences and taste profiles. Moreover, the rapid growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has improved product accessibility, enabling consumers to explore a wider range of tea varieties. Increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies have further boosted tea consumption, as more consumers can afford premium and specialty products.

Cultural importance also plays a vital role in the growing demand for tea. Traditional tea-drinking practices in countries such as China, Japan, India, and the UK have positioned tea as a cultural experience rather than merely a beverage. As globalization spreads these traditions, global interest in authentic, region-specific, premium, and specialty teas continues to rise.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global tea market, capturing 34.7% of total revenue in 2024. Tea holds strong cultural and social importance across the region and is often viewed as a healthier alternative to carbonated beverages. Growing popularity among millennials, coupled with increasing demand for flavored teas such as clove, pepper, cinnamon, masala, and mixed fruit, is driving market growth in the region.

By product, the black tea segment led the market with a 38.8% revenue share in 2024. Black tea remains one of the most widely consumed tea types globally due to its bold flavor, versatility, and cultural significance. Its antioxidant content and potential cardiovascular benefits further support demand. Additionally, black tea serves as a base for many blends and flavored teas, while strong demand for ready-to-drink black tea products and expanding consumption in emerging markets continue to strengthen its market position.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets dominated the market in 2024. These retail formats offer extensive product variety, convenience, and the ability for consumers to compare brands and prices in person. Promotional activities, discounts, and strategic product placement, along with the availability of both international and local brands, enhance consumer engagement and drive sales through these channels.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.61 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Middle East & Africa: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the global tea market include R. Twining and Company Limited, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., Bigelow Tea, PepsiCo, YORKSHIRE TEA, among others.

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC. offers unblended, garden-fresh Ceylon tea that is picked and packed at the source. Its organic tea products are made from raw materials free from pesticides and fertilizers and are available in individually foil-wrapped bags as well as bulk food service packaging.

Bigelow Tea Company is a specialty tea manufacturer that emphasizes health and wellness. The company offers teas fortified with Vitamin C, providing 100% of the daily recommended value per serving, along with green and black teas rich in antioxidants.

Key Players

R. Twining and Company Limited

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Bigelow Tea

PepsiCo

YORKSHIRE TEA

Starbucks Coffee Company

Unilever

Caraway Tea

Harris Freeman

The Republic of Tea

Conclusion

The global tea market is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for organic and premium products, and the expanding popularity of flavored, herbal, and green teas. Strong cultural traditions, improved product accessibility through modern retail and e-commerce channels, and growing disposable incomes in emerging economies further reinforce market expansion. With continued innovation from key players and increasing global appreciation for tea as both a wellness beverage and cultural experience, the market is well-positioned to reach USD 24.61 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust growth trajectory over the forecast period.