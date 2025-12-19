Biostimulants Market Driven by Sustainable Agriculture Demand

The global biostimulants market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of biostimulants across multiple end-use applications, including seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar application, as growers seek sustainable solutions to enhance crop productivity and resilience.

Biostimulants are organically derived fertilizers designed to enhance plant growth, development, and yield throughout the entire crop lifecycle—from seed germination to plant maturity. These products improve nutrient transfer, assimilation, and utilization by stimulating beneficial soil microorganisms, thereby enhancing soil fertility and crop performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of over 37.0% in 2022.

Based on active ingredients, acid-based segment dominated the biostimulants market with a revenue share of over 48.0% in 2022.

Based on crop type, row crops & cereals dominated the market with a revenue share of over 61.0% in 2022.

Based on application, foliar treatment application dominated the market with a revenue share of over 79% in 2022.

Market Size & CAGR

2022 Market Size: USD 2.6 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.6 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.4%

Largest Regional Market (2022): Europe

Biostimulants enhance soil microflora, which improves nutrient uptake efficiency and overall plant health. These products increase antioxidant activity, reduce plant stress caused by environmental conditions and diseases, and stimulate hormonal activity responsible for root development, cell enlargement, and plant vigor.

Composed of natural, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly materials, biostimulants do not adversely affect surrounding ecosystems. As a result, they are gaining significant traction in organic and sustainable farming practices.

The growing consumer preference for organic foods—owing to their higher nutritional value, lower pesticide content, and environmental sustainability—has further accelerated the adoption of organic farming. This trend is particularly pronounced in developing economies, where expanding organic acreage is expected to support sustained demand for biostimulants over the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biostimulants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Competitive Landscape

The biostimulants market is characterized by ongoing consolidation, product innovation, and market penetration strategies. As a relatively new segment within the agrochemical industry, it continues to evolve through the development of advanced and sustainable agronomic solutions. Key players operating in the global biostimulants market include:

Isagro Group

BASF SE

Biolchim S.P.A.

Sapec Agro S.A.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Valagro SpA

Italpollina SAP

Koppert B.V.

Biostadt India Limited

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global biostimulants market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising demand for sustainable agricultural inputs, increasing adoption of organic farming, and strong performance across foliar applications and row crops. Europe’s leadership, combined with continuous product innovation by key industry participants, is expected to shape market expansion. As environmental concerns and food quality standards continue to influence agricultural practices worldwide, biostimulants are set to play a critical role in enhancing crop productivity while supporting long-term sustainability.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.