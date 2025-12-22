AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: A Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — Industry-leading embedded solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has released the GENESYSM-MTH6, a slim SubCompact System powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors Series 1 (formerly Meteor Lake).

Measuring just 190mm x 134.1mm x 43mm and with both wall and VESA mounting options, the GENESYSM-MTH6 appears well-suited to act as a compact edge AI system for industrial setups. However, given the presence of three LAN ports for peripheral camera support, AAEON have noted it has the specifications necessary to operate as part of AI-assisted surveillance applications.

Differentiating itself from previous AAEON SubCompact Systems is the GENESYSM-MTH6’s inclusion of the PER-SB2B expansion module as part of the product’s BOM. The module, which was offered as an optional accessory for the board-level GENE-MTH6, will be included by default for the GENESYSM-MTH6.

This module provides a substantial boost to the expansion options available, providing the system with two M.2 2280 M-Key slots for high-speed storage or AI acceleration, while maintaining an additional M.2 2280 M-Key on the system’s motherboard. Other expansion options include an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, which allow for the installation of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E CNVi modules, respectively.

The GENESYSM-MTH6 has a robust I/O that lends itself to industrial use, including three RJ-45 LAN, two of which run at 2.5GbE and one at 1GbE. AAEON notes that Intel vPro® and PXE support is available on the system’s two 2.5GbE ports on SKUs featuring select processors from the Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 1) range. Rounding off its I/O, the GENESYSM-MTH6 offers two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, a GPIO 8-bit, and a choice of SMBus or I2C.

Environmental resilience reinforces the GENESYSM-MTH6’s credibility for industrial deployment, with a 9V to 36V power input range with ERP support alongside a -10°C to 50°C operating temperature range.

For more information and detailed specifications for the GENESYSM-MTH6, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative via the company’s online contact form.

