CBD Gummies Market Driven by Rising Demand for Wellness Products

The global CBD gummies market was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 23.80 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 30.8% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth reflects the increasing adoption of CBD gummies as a convenient and consumer-friendly method of consuming cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant.

CBD gummies have gained widespread acceptance due to their ease of use, precise dosing, and appeal to wellness-focused consumers seeking alternatives to traditional CBD oils or tinctures. Improved regulatory clarity and growing awareness of CBD’s perceived health benefits have further strengthened market penetration across multiple regions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest global revenue share of 46.8% in 2024

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024

By concentration, the low concentration segment held an 88.8% revenue share globally in 2024

The high concentration segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The offline distribution channel accounted for the dominant revenue share in 2024

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 4.75 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23.80 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 30.8%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Growing awareness regarding the perceived benefits of CBD has led to a notable expansion of related industries, including CBD gummies. The non-psychoactive nature of CBD makes it particularly attractive to individuals seeking wellness and therapeutic benefits without intoxicating effects. In several countries, improved legal and regulatory frameworks governing CBD products have increased accessibility, reduced stigma, and enhanced consumer trust, thereby supporting market growth.

CBD gummies are widely recognized for their anti-anxiety, anti-depressant, pain-relief, and neuroprotective properties. Rising workloads and lifestyle-related stress among students and working professionals have contributed to increasing cases of anxiety and depression worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3.8% of the global population suffers from depression, including 5% of adults and 5.7% of individuals aged above 60 years.

Multiple studies suggest that CBD may help regulate serotonin levels in the brain, a neurotransmitter essential for mood regulation. By interacting with serotonin receptors, CBD may assist in improving mood and reducing depressive symptoms. As depression is closely linked to increasing suicide rates globally, ongoing research into CBD’s therapeutic potential is expected to support the development of effective mental wellness solutions, thereby driving further growth of the CBD gummies market.

CBD gummies offer a pre-dosed, convenient, and discreet method of CBD consumption, eliminating the need for measuring oils or preparing tinctures. Their discreet nature appeals to consumers who prefer to avoid the social stigma sometimes associated with CBD oils or vaping products. Additionally, the availability of gummies in a wide range of flavors helps mask the bitterness associated with CBD oil, making them appealing to both younger consumers and older adults.

Many manufacturers have successfully positioned CBD gummies as part of a holistic lifestyle choice, linking them to relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. This emotional and lifestyle-driven branding strategy continues to strengthen consumer engagement and fuel market demand.

Key CBD Gummies Market Company Insights

The global CBD gummies market is moderately fragmented, with several established and emerging players competing on product innovation, concentration levels, and branding.

CV Sciences, Inc. specializes in plant-based wellness and nutraceutical products under its +PlusCBD brand, offering gummies formulated for sleep, stress relief, and pain management. Notable products include Aura Illuminate Gummies, Aura Serene Gummies, and Reserve EXTRA CBD Gummies, which contain 25 mg CBD and 5 mg THC and are available in multiple pack sizes.

Green Roads, headquartered in Florida, develops a wide range of hemp-derived products, including oils, gummies, softgels, and capsules. Its popular gummy offerings include Cherry Lime Pie THC Relax Gummies, Kiwi Kush THC Relax Gummies, and Wildberry THC Relax Gummies, formulated to support stress relief, sleep, and energy enhancement.

Key CBD Gummies Market Companies

CV Sciences, Inc.

BellRock Brands

Sunday Scaries

Green Roads

Medix CBD

NextEvo Naturals

Purekana LLC

Diamond CBD

PJ Marketing LLC

Charlotte’s Web, Inc.

Conclusion

The global CBD gummies market is poised for exceptional growth through 2030, driven by increasing consumer awareness, expanding legalization, and rising demand for convenient, wellness-oriented CBD products. With strong growth prospects across both developed and emerging regions, continuous product innovation, and expanding applications in mental health and stress management, CBD gummies are expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader CBD industry.

