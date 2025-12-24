Cell Expansion Market Driven by Growth in Cell-Based Therapies

The global cell expansion market was valued at USD 17.75 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 47.13 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.85% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automated solutions across cell expansion applications, which enhance scalability, consistency, and operational efficiency.

Automation in cell expansion significantly reduces manual labor requirements and operational costs associated with the production of Cell Therapy Products (CTPs), gene therapies, and other biologics. These systems enable more robust, reproducible, and reliable manufacturing workflows, supporting the growing demand for advanced cell-based therapies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2022, accounting for 39.0% of total revenue, supported by strong biopharmaceutical infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies.

By product, consumables led the market in 2022, capturing 45.7% of the overall share due to their recurring demand in cell expansion workflows.

Based on cell type, mammalian cells held the highest revenue share in 2022, reflecting their extensive use in biopharmaceutical production and cell-based therapies.

In terms of end use, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share at 46.3% in 2022, driven by expanding R&D pipelines.

By application, the biopharmaceutical segment generated the largest revenue share, owing to increased development of biologics and advanced therapies.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, supported by rising investments in life sciences and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

Market Size & CAGR

2022 Market Size: USD 17.75 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 47.13 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 12.85%

The shift toward Single-Use Systems (SUS) represents a significant trend in cell therapy manufacturing. SUS reduces the risk of cross-contamination and eliminates issues related to inadequate sterilization. These systems also enable high-density cell production and offer long-term cost efficiencies, accelerating the development and commercialization of CTPs and thereby fueling overall market growth.

The growing adoption of cellular therapies across the life sciences sector is further strengthening market expansion. Increased funding from both private and government organizations, along with supportive initiatives, is encouraging innovation in cellular therapy development. Organizations such as the International Society for Stem Cell Research actively support the identification of funding opportunities across biomedical research domains.

Quality control remains a critical aspect of CTP manufacturing, leading to the increased substitution of serum and incompatible reagents with serum-free media. Multiple studies have validated the role of serum-free formulations in maintaining product consistency and quality. Advanced optimization platforms integrating high-throughput tools and differential evolution-based algorithms are being developed to automate serum-free media formulation. Notably, in the third quarter of 2022, Lonza received commercial approval for its cell and gene therapies, SKYSONA and ZYNTEGLO.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading market players are actively strengthening their competitive positioning through collaborations, partnerships, product innovation, and regional expansion strategies.

In April 2022, STEMCELL Technologies Canada and Applied Cells Inc. collaborated to enhance automated cell separation by integrating Applied Cells’ MARS platform with STEMCELL’s EasySep kits. This collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of isolating cells from diverse sample types, including whole blood, bone marrow, apheresis products, and tissue.

In May 2023, panCELLa and BioCentriq entered a research agreement to evaluate stem cell-derived Natural Killer (NK) cell expansion technology. The partnership focuses on assessing genetically engineered feeder cells to improve expansion rates, total yield, and potency of manufactured NK cells.

Key Cell Expansion Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

TRINOVA BIOCHEM GmbH

upcyte technologies GmbH

Conclusion

The global cell expansion market is poised for sustained and robust growth through 2030, supported by rapid advancements in automation, increasing adoption of single-use systems, and strong momentum in cellular and gene therapy development. Continuous investments in R&D, supportive funding initiatives, and strategic collaborations among key market players are expected to further enhance production efficiency, product quality, and scalability. As demand for advanced biologics and cell-based therapies continues to rise, the cell expansion market is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries.

