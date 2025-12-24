AI Voice Agents In Healthcare Market: Strategic Value Chain Forecasts

The global AI voice agents in healthcare market was valued at USD 468.00 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,175.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 37.79% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by increasing automation of clinical documentation and workflows, rising emphasis on patient engagement and monitoring, growth in chronic disease management, optimization of healthcare call centers, and adoption of frontline triage automation.

The ability of AI voice agents to seamlessly integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems is a major contributor to market expansion. AI voice agents built on advanced natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition technologies can transcribe doctor–patient conversations in real time, automate SOAP note generation, and update electronic medical records (EMRs) with minimal human intervention. These solutions allow clinicians to document patient encounters through voice commands, significantly reducing time spent on manual data entry and enabling greater focus on patient care.

This shift toward automated documentation is accelerating adoption among hospitals and private practices, particularly in developed countries where compliance with documentation standards is stringent. For example, in February 2025, VoiceCare AI launched a pilot program with the Mayo Clinic to automate back-office operations using AI voice agent technology, highlighting the growing institutional confidence in these solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the AI voice agents in healthcare market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 54.17% in 2024.

By application, the clinical documentation segment led the market with a revenue share of 17.54% in 2024.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment dominated the market, accounting for 85% of revenue in 2024.

By technology, NLP-powered conversational agents held the largest revenue share of 32% in 2024.

By end use, the hospitals & health systems segment led the market with a revenue share of 41.87% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 468.00 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,175.9 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 37.79%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the AI voice agents in healthcare market are actively pursuing product innovation, partnerships, and strategic collaborations to expand their market presence and enhance solution capabilities. These initiatives are playing a crucial role in driving adoption across healthcare settings.

Key Players Include:

Zocdoc

eHealth, Inc.

Assort Health

RevSpring

Innovaccer

Parakeet Health, Inc.

Cedar Cares, Inc.

Infinitus Systems

VOCADS

In Touch Now

Recent Developments

April 2025: Infinitus launched enterprise-scale AI voice agents featuring a proprietary architecture designed to eliminate hallucinations, improving patient safety while automating calls and reducing administrative burden.

April 2025: Cedar introduced Kora, an AI voice agent that automates patient billing inquiries with 24/7 personalized support, reducing call handling time and operational costs.

January 2025: Eleos, a behavioral health technology company, raised USD 60 million in Series C funding to enhance its AI agents that support mental health services. Its voice AI tool operates in the background during therapy sessions to assist clinicians.

January 2025: SuperDial acquired MajorBoost, a conversational AI company specializing in automated calls to health insurers, strengthening SuperDial’s voice AI offerings for healthcare providers in the U.S.

Conclusion

The AI voice agents in healthcare market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by the need to reduce clinician administrative burden, enhance patient engagement, and improve operational efficiency. As AI voice technologies mature and integration with EHR systems deepens, these solutions are expected to become a core component of modern healthcare delivery, enabling more efficient, accurate, and patient-centered care.