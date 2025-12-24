Probiotics In Animal Feed Market 2030: Fermented Future of Animal Nutrition

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Overview

The global probiotics in animal feed market was valued at USD 5,181.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Probiotics used in animal nutrition are commercially available in both liquid and solid forms and are primarily classified into bacteria, yeast, and fungi. These products play a vital role in improving gut health, feed efficiency, and overall animal performance.

Growth in the market is supported by the increasing global demand for protein-rich diets, which has led to higher livestock and poultry production. To meet this demand, key industry participants are scaling up the production of probiotics for animal feed. In parallel, concerns related to animal health and disease outbreaks in cattle and poultry are encouraging farmers and producers to adopt probiotic-based feed additives as preventive and sustainable solutions. As a result, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative probiotic formulations.

Strategic collaborations and technological innovation are further shaping the market. In August 2023, Austrianova and ProAgni announced a partnership aimed at transforming the animal feed sector through the development and commercialization of probiotic additives for cattle feed and other farm animals. Their collaboration leverages the proprietary “Bac-in-a-Box” technology, which is expected to enhance production efficiency, reduce methane emissions, and lower antibiotic usage. Such initiatives highlight the industry’s focus on ethical, sustainable, and high-performance solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a revenue share of 27.4% in 2023.

By form, the dry segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 84.7% in 2023.

By source, the bacteria segment led the market with a revenue share of 79.9% in 2023.

By animal type, the poultry segment held the largest revenue share of 30.8% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.18 Billion

USD 5.18 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.18 Billion

USD 9.18 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

8.6% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Largest market in 2023 Europe: Fastest-growing market in 2023

Key Probiotics in Animal Feed Company Insights

The probiotics in animal feed market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous domestic and international players. However, a small group of leading companies holds a significant share of the global market. Industry participants are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by incorporating innovative probiotic strains and formulations to address evolving customer requirements. These strategies are expected to support market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the probiotics in animal feed market include:

Alltech Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group plc

DSM

Provita Animal Health

Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Conclusion

The probiotics in animal feed market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising global demand for animal protein, increased focus on livestock health, and the shift toward sustainable and antibiotic-free feed solutions. Technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and expanding R&D efforts are further strengthening market dynamics. With Asia Pacific leading in market size and Europe emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is well positioned for continued expansion through 2030, supported by innovation and growing awareness of sustainable animal nutrition practices.