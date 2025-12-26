Kangaroo Training Institute Teams Up with AWCR to Boost Welding and Workplace Safety Education Across Australia

QUEENSLAND, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute partners with AWCR to expand access to nationally recognised welding certifications and online workplace safety training, supporting safer, skilled Australian worksites.

Kangaroo Training Institute is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Australian Welder Certification Register (AWCR), strengthening access to high-quality welding certifications and workplace safety education across Australia. This collaboration aims to support skilled trade professionals while improving safety standards in high-risk industries.

Through this partnership, Kangaroo Training Institute now delivers welding training aligned with AS/NZS ISO 9606-1, ensuring welders meet both Australian and international competency standards. AWCR certification plays a vital role in standardising welding qualifications nationwide, giving employers confidence that certified welders possess the technical expertise and safety awareness required on modern worksites.

In addition to welding certifications, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to expand its nationally recognised safety training, particularly for high-risk environments. The institute offers entry and work in confined spaces training, designed to prepare workers for hazardous conditions involving restricted access, poor ventilation and atmospheric risks.

This training covers hazard identification, gas monitoring, risk control measures and emergency response procedures essential for compliance with Australian WHS regulations.

To further support workforce flexibility, Kangaroo Training Institute delivers a working at heights ticket online, allowing participants to complete training at their own pace while maintaining full compliance. These online refresher options are ideal for busy professionals across construction, mining, utilities and manufacturing sectors.

As part of the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, Kangaroo Training Institute delivers the following nationally recognised refresher courses:

RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

– Work Safely at Heights RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

– Enter and Work in Confined Spaces MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Known for its best and fast quality service, Kangaroo Training Institute also offers 24*7 online assistance via call, live chat and email, ensuring students receive support whenever they need it. The institute proudly maintains 5-STAR Google reviews and ratings, reflecting its strong reputation for quality training and customer satisfaction.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to deliver NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment. Based in Brisbane, the institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, offering on-site and off-site training, refresher courses and verification of competency solutions.

For enrolments or more information, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.