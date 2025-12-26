Everything You Need to Know About Choosing a Kevlar Conveyor Belt for Heavy-Duty Use!

Shanghai, China, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd., a global leader in innovative industrial belt solutions, proudly announces the launch of its high-performance Kevlar Conveyor Belt, engineered to meet the toughest material handling challenges across demanding industrial environments. This latest addition to Puteken’s product portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to quality, durability, and operational excellence for modern manufacturing and processing lines.

Designed with cutting-edge materials and manufacturing technologies, the Kevlar Conveyor Belt sets a new benchmark for reliability in high-temperature applications. Constructed from premium Kevlar fiber blended with stainless steel and other high-temperature composite yarns, this belt can withstand instantaneous temperatures of up to 550°C, providing unmatched performance where traditional conveyor belts fail under extreme heat conditions.

Key Benefits of the Kevlar Conveyor Belt include:

High Temperature Resistance: Maintains structural integrity and performance even under extreme heat, making it ideal for hot conveyor applications.

Exceptional Durability: Superior wear and tear resistance extends service life, reducing replacement frequency and maintenance costs.

High Tensile Strength: Robust fiber composition allows for heavy load handling with minimal stretching.

Puncture & Tear Protection: Enhanced resistance to abrasion and impact from sharp materials protects both the belt and conveyed products.

With this launch, Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. continues to reinforce its position as a trusted provider of advanced conveyor belt technologies that power industrial productivity worldwide.

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.



Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial belts and power transmission products, serving a broad range of industries with high-quality, customizable solutions and exceptional customer service.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 18201785896

Contact Name: Candy

Email: putekenbelt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.puteken.com/