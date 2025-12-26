Pump Technical Services Ltd : The UK Sole Supplier of Jung Pumpen Pumps

Kent, UK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — For almost a century, Jung Pumpen has led the way in wastewater innovation. As the exclusive UK supplier of Jung pumpen pumps, Pump Technical Services Limited (PTS), based in Kent, proudly supplies and supports these German-engineered systems across the country.

Founded in 1924 by Heinrich Christian Jung, Jung Pumpen began as a small workshop crafting slurry pumps for German farms. Three decades later, the company developed the world’s first submersible pump—an invention that set a new benchmark in drainage and wastewater technology. From that moment on, Jung Pumpen became a key player in European sanitation infrastructure.

Over the decades, the company’s commitment to engineering excellence has never wavered. In 2022, Jung Pumpen released the seventh-generation U3 model, enhancing its already renowned performance with advanced features suited for modern demands. Every pump is still manufactured in Germany, where over 365 staff ensure each unit meets rigorous quality standards.

Submersible pumps for Domestic and Commercial Use

Submersible pumps are designed to operate underwater, making them ideal for handling dirty water, flood zones, and wastewater applications. Their sealed motors and robust design make them particularly effective in both residential and industrial environments.

Jung pumpen pumps are trusted for their durability, low maintenance needs, and long operational life. Among the most popular models available through PTS are the U3K and U3K Spezial, known for compact efficiency; the Trashmaster and Foulmaster, designed for solid waste; and the Plancofix pump for low-level floor drainage solutions.

UK’s Largest Stock of Jung Pumpen Pumps and Spares

Pump Technical Services Limited is proud to hold the largest stock of Jung pumpen pumps, control panels, valves, and associated components in the UK. Operating from its main hub in Kent, PTS also supports a trusted network of stockists nationwide, including Northern Ireland.

With extensive on-hand inventory, PTS can offer same-day dispatch for orders placed before 3.30pm—ensuring next-day delivery to most UK locations.

Specialist Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs

Beyond supply, PTS provides full lifecycle support for Jung pumpen pumps. Their engineers are trained specifically in Jung Pumpen systems, offering on-site maintenance, cleaning, inspections, and fast emergency repair services across the UK.

Preventative servicing is key to extending the lifespan of submersible pumps. The PTS team ensures every component is inspected and running at full efficiency. In the event of a breakdown, rapid diagnostics and genuine replacement parts allow for quick restoration.

Why Choose Pump Technical Services Ltd?

Specialising exclusively in Jung pumpen pumps, PTS delivers unmatched product knowledge, service expertise, and technical support. Customers benefit from decades of experience, a vast national reach, and a clear focus on quality pumping solutions for every environment.

Contact Us Today

To learn more about our full range of Jung pumpen pumps and submersible pumps, contact Pump Technical Services Ltd at 01322 357080. Our Kent-based team is ready to assist with selection, installation, and technical support—anywhere in the UK.

Explore our full range of Jung pumpen pumps and reliable Submersible pumps from Pump Technical Services Ltd, the UK’s official distributor.