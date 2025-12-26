Ample Launches Vertical Solutions — Audio-Visual, Networking & Data-Center Offerings for B2B 

Bengaluru, India, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ample, a leading technology solutions provider and Apple Premium Partner, has announced the introduction of its new Vertical Solutions portfolio, offering integrated Audio-Visual (AV), Networking, and Data-Center services for enterprise and institutional customers across India.

The newly introduced solutions are designed to help organizations build future-ready digital infrastructures, supporting modern workplaces, high-performance networks, and scalable data environments. The company stated that the initiative reflects the increasing demand for unified, end-to-end technology deployments as businesses accelerate digital transformation and hybrid work adoption.

According to Ample, the Vertical Solutions portfolio will cover consultation, design, deployment, integration, and managed services, enabling organisations to implement seamless AV systems, secure networks, and energy-efficient data-center environments. The company noted that these offerings are tailored for sectors including corporate offices, education, retail, manufacturing, media, and large-format enterprises.

“Organisations today are seeking integrated infrastructure that supports collaboration, reliability, and 24/7 operations,” a company spokesperson said. “Our new Vertical Solutions bring together our technical expertise, certified engineering teams, and nationwide service capabilities to deliver robust, scalable and centrally managed technology environments.”

Industry analysts observe that the market for enterprise AV, networking and data-center solutions has grown significantly, driven by demand for smart meeting spaces, cloud connectivity, data security, and energy-efficient IT environments. Ample’s entry into this space expands its role beyond procurement, reinforcing its position as a full-stack enterprise solutions provider.

The company added that customers will have access to assessment services, proof-of-concept deployments, lifecycle management, and long-term managed support, enabling consistent performance and lower IT overheads.

With decades of experience in enterprise technology integration and a strong presence across India, Ample’s introduction of Vertical Solutions is expected to strengthen its appeal among businesses seeking modern, unified and reliable digital infrastructure.

About Ample

Ample is a leading technology solutions provider and Apple Premium Partner in India, delivering enterprise technology, retail solutions, managed services, and end-to-end IT integration for organisations across sectors.