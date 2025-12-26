Trellesport Expands High-Performance Motocross Tyres and Adventure Bike Tyres Range in Cornwall

Cornwall, UK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Trellesport, the Cornwall-based specialist in off-road motorcycle equipment, has expanded its dedicated range of Motocross Tyres and Adventure Bike Tyres, offering riders more choice than ever before. With a focus on terrain-specific performance, legal compliance, and expert advice, Trellesport now supplies a complete selection of Mitas tyres designed for riders who demand reliability and control in every condition.

From steep, rocky inclines to long-distance road tours with off-road detours, Trellesport stocks the right tyre for every type of rider and surface.

Built for Extreme Off-Road Conditions

Mitas Motocross Tyres – Engineered for Performance

Designed for riders who push their bikes through deep mud, stream beds, and hard-packed trails, Mitas Motocross tyres provide unmatched traction and stability. The range includes terrain-specific options – Soft, Medium, and Hard – based on the ground conditions, not rubber softness.

For example, a Soft Terrain tyre is meant for loose, sandy trails and features a harder compound. Conversely, Hard Terrain tyres use a softer compound to grip rocky surfaces, making them ideal for technical climbs and hard-packed tracks.

Know the Legal Side – Road-Legal vs NHS

Many off-road tyres are stamped with “NHS” – Not for Highway Service – meaning they are not road legal. Trellesport ensures riders are fully informed when selecting between NHS tyres and homologated, road-legal alternatives. If you need a knobbly tyre for a dual-use bike, a homologated option is essential for staying road compliant.

Choosing the Right Compound for Your Ride

Matching tyre compound to terrain is critical. Riders on rocky trails benefit from softer compounds for grip, while those on loose surfaces need harder rubber for durability. Trellesport provides tailored guidance to ensure riders choose the right compound for their riding style and conditions.

Versatile Options for Adventure Bike Riders

Mitas Adventure/Trail Tyres – Road and Trail-Ready

For dual-purpose riders, Mitas offers tyres like the ENDURO TRAIL XT+ (80% off-road / 20% road) and the ENDURO TRAIL RALLY PRO for more aggressive routes. For riders who spend most of their time on the road, options like the Terra Force R or MC24 deliver smooth, quiet performance with reliable grip during occasional off-road use.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All – Matching Tyres to Your Riding Style

Whether your route is 90% tarmac or mostly gravel, selecting the right Adventure Bike tyres matters. Riders who stick to paved roads get better mileage and ride quality with road-oriented tread, while those regularly venturing onto trails benefit from aggressive patterns and softer compounds.

Consider Tread Pattern vs. Mileage

Aggressive treads bite into mud and gravel but wear faster. Road-focused tyres offer fuel efficiency and longer lifespan. Trellesport helps riders strike the right balance, ensuring every journey is smoother and safer.

Why Riders Across Cornwall Trust Trellesport

Local Stock, Specialist Knowledge

With over 20 years serving riders in Cornwall and beyond, Trellesport provides hands-on expertise in selecting the best Motocross tyres and Adventure Bike tyres. A wide range of Mitas tyres is kept in stock, meaning less waiting and more riding.

Explore Trellesport’s full range of high-performance Motocross Tyres and durable, terrain-tested Adventure Bike Tyres designed for superior grip, control, and performance on both road and off-road journeys.