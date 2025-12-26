Coalescing Agents Market Shows Robust Growth Across Industries

The global coalescing agents market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the expanding construction and automotive sectors, which increase demand for high-performance coatings that improve durability, appearance, and protection.

Coalescing agents are essential in enhancing the performance of paints and coatings. They reduce the minimum film formation temperature in water-based formulations, allowing coatings to form cohesive, continuous films. In the ink industry, these agents improve pigment dispersion, color vibrancy, adhesion, durability, and resistance to smudging.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 45.7% in 2024.

China coalescing agents market accounted for the largest share in the regional market in 2024.

By product, the hydrophilic coalescing agent segment held the largest market share of 58.7% in 2024.

By application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.45 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.15 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

In personal care, coalescing agents are used in creams, lotions, and hair products to enhance texture, spreadability, moisturizing properties, and emulsion stability. However, developing advanced low-VOC or high-performance coalescing agents can increase production costs, potentially limiting adoption in price-sensitive markets.

The market is further propelled by the shift toward water-based coatings due to their low VOC content and environmental benefits. Industries such as construction, automotive, and industrial applications increasingly prefer these coatings for enhanced performance and sustainability, driving demand for effective coalescing agents.

Order a free sample PDF of the Coalescing Agents Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Players

Some leading companies in the coalescing agents market include:

Stepan Company

Runtai New Material Co., Ltd.

ADDAPT Chemicals B.V.

PATCHAM (FZC)

Chemoxy International Ltd

Hallstar

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd. (Cristol)

Cargill, Incorporated

Dow

Deborn

BASF

Companies like Dow and BASF provide innovative solutions for high-performance, low-VOC coatings, enhancing durability, appearance, and environmental compatibility across multiple industries.

Conclusion

The coalescing agents market is set for steady growth, driven by increasing adoption in paints, coatings, inks, and personal care products, along with rising demand for environmentally friendly, water-based formulations. Continued innovation and sustainability efforts are expected to further fuel market expansion.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.